Florida's Jupiter Police Department released dashboard camera footage of the arrest of golfer Tiger Woods on suspicion of driving under the influence on May 29. (Jupiter Police Department)

Police in Jupiter, Fla., released dash-cam footage Wednesday of the arrest of Tiger Woods for driving under the influence two days earlier. The videos show the golf superstar unsteady, disoriented and struggling to comply with sobriety tests.

Woods, 41, was arrested near his home in Jupiter after police noticed his 2015 Mercedes pulled over toward the side of a road. After failing his roadside tests, he was charged with DUI, as well as improper parking, although no alcohol was found in his system. Woods was taken to jail and subsequently released on his own recognizance.

In a statement he released Monday, Woods claimed that he was suffering from “an unexpected reaction to prescription medications.” Officers noted in their report that Woods was “extremely slow to answer questions, had slurred and mumbled speech, and was slow to provide” documents such as his license and registration.

Video from Tiger Woods' sobriety test: Woods is asked to recite his ABCs. Walks off for a minute and then asks police what he's doing. pic.twitter.com/ny7uKN4sBP — Hannah Winston (@hannahwinston) May 31, 2017

Woods underwent back surgery last month, marking the fourth time in his career that he has undergone such a procedure, and he is expected to miss the rest of the PGA Tour season. The 14-time major winner has struggled with ailments and personal issues for the past several years, but his arrest — with an unflattering mug shot that went viral — represents a new low point.

“I feel bad for Tiger,” Jack Nicklaus said. “Tiger is a friend. He’s been great for the game of golf, and I think he needs all our help. And we wish him well. … I hope he gets out of it and I hope he plays golf again. He needs a lot of support from a lot of people, and I’ll be one of them.”

Police said Woods was found asleep at the wheel when they approached and that he then had trouble finding the window button. The report describes Woods as falling back asleep multiple times before he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

“I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” Woods said in his statement. “I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

When initially asked where he was coming from, Woods replied, “L.A,” and told them he was heading to “Orange County,” indicating that he thought he was in Southern California. Officers noted that both driver’s side tires of the Mercedes were flat, with “minor damage to both respective rims,” damage to the front and rear bumpers and a rear taillight that appeared to be out.

Photos of Tiger Woods' car following his DUI arrest. ( via @AndrewLofholm) pic.twitter.com/y5qjadwA0X — GOLF.com (@golf_com) May 31, 2017

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too,” Woods said. “I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”