Sure, the NBA world is all about the Cavaliers versus the Warriors right now, but if you can spare a moment for some Clippers-related drama, we have quite the profanity-filled tirade to offer. It arrived Wednesday from Glen “Big Baby” Davis via social media, and represents the latest salvo in a war of words with Austin Rivers.

Rivers was appearing on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday, when Skip Bayless asked him about remarks Davis had made on the show. The burly forward, who played for the Clippers from 2013 to 2015 but has been out of the NBA since then, had said that there was some resentment in the Los Angeles locker room over the fact that Rivers is the son of the team’s head coach, Doc Rivers.

“That’s a bunch of BS,” Rivers replied. “That’s just Baby talking outside of his lane.”

After saying that he didn’t “have a problem with Baby,” Rivers added, “Let me ask you something: If someone is constantly out of shape, late, don’t remember plays, how the hell are you supposed to play him?”

That was enough to get Davis to take some time out of a tropical getaway to fire back at Rivers. “I’m in Hawaii minding my own business, and I look on ‘Undisputed’ and I see ol’ punk a– Austin Rivers talking s—,” Davis said to his smart phone’s camera, kicking off some very off-color comments.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis responds to Austin Rivers's claim that he didn't remember plays and was constantly out of shape in IG rant pic.twitter.com/EEtuzAQB3x — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2017

“Yeah, I might have been overweight a little bit,” Davis continued. “Probably late for one or two practices. Come on, man. Don’t know the plays? Come on bruh, you lying now. Now you’re f—-ing lying. Come on now, man. Now that’s a f—-ing lie.

“Second of all, your father gave you your money. Don’t say s— to me. Your father gave you your money. You ain’t work for it, motherf—er.”

Davis isn’t the first to lodge this complaint about Rivers, who was drafted 10th overall in 2012 by the Pelicans and, after failing to live up to his billing, was acquired by the Clippers in 2015. That move raised eyebrows, given that Doc Rivers was running the team, and while his 24-year-old son elevated his play a bit, some questioned the three-year, $35 million-plus deal he was given last year, especially as that hampered the team’s pursuit of Kevin Durant.

In March, Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding reported that the “in-house resentment toward Austin Rivers being favored as Doc’s son, according to team sources, still very much exists, but it isn’t out of control.” Austin Rivers, though, has pointed out that he and his father, who was in Boston coaching the Celtics for much of the time that his son was growing up in Florida, “don’t know each other like that.”

“We know each other as strictly basketball,” Rivers said last year (via ESPN). “A lot of people on the outside don’t understand that, because people think we have a relationship like every other father and son. We just don’t. That’s because he’s been gone my whole life, and that’s fine. It’s worked out for the both of us.”

To Davis, however, things have worked out for Austin Rivers through blatant nepotism. “S–, I was there,” he said Wednesday. “I seen you at practice. You didn’t give a f—, thinking you all that, wearing them tight a– pants, and you know your father gave you all that money so you can go wear those tight a– pants.”

On “Undisputed,” Rivers, well, disputed the notion that questions of nepotism were an issue for the Clippers. “I’ve earned every stripe that I’ve gotten,” he said. “I’ve earned every playing time.”

Rivers added of Davis, “That’s just him talking out the side of his neck. I don’t even understand where that comes from, so I’m not even paying that no mind.”

“Keep your f—ing mouth closed, man,” Davis replied Wednesday. “Shut up, man. You’re a f—ing bum, who’s been given the world.

“Shut up and just stay under your father.”

Things could get testy in the NBA Finals, which feature the always outspoken Draymond Green, not to mention an unnamed Cavs player who reportedly said that Golden State’s JaVale McGee was not “smart enough” to play in the championship round. It’s hard to imagine, though, any possible vitriol reaching, shall we say, Big Baby levels.