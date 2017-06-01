Mike Tirico, left, is bumping Al Michaels. (Getty Images)

Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels on NBC’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts this fall, making official a division of labor that was expected when he joined the network just over a year ago and NBC jumped into the Thursday night market.

Michaels handles “Sunday Night Football,” TV’s top-rated show, but NBC’s entry into the Thursday night market last season stretched Michaels, who will turn 73 in November. His partner, Cris Collinsworth, will continue to provide commentary on both Sunday and Thursday games when NBC’s portion of the NFL Thursday schedule kicks in on Nov. 9. CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, in his rookie broadcasting season, will carry the first part of the season.

The move, first reported by the Associated Press, required the approval of the NFL because its contract with NBC requires the top broadcast team to do Thursday games.

“Although there have been a number of changes in the network’s broadcast booths over the past couple of seasons, our priority, and the priority of our network partners remains the same: produce a high quality, engaging broadcast that our fans love whether its Thursday, Sunday or Monday,” the NFL said in a statement.

For 10 years, Tirico handled play-by-play for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” but the NFL blocked NBC’s plan to use him on Thursday night games last fall. “When we bid out the Thursday Night Games, NBC came to us with an impressive pitch to bring the magic of ‘Sunday Night Football’ — specifically Al and Cris and their production team — to Thursday Night,” the NFL said last August. “That was very attractive to us as we look to continue to build on the success of ‘Thursday Night Football,’ and is similar to the deal we have with CBS for their lead broadcast and production team. We came to a contractual agreement with NBC on those terms.”

Consistency was a primary objective last year. “We like the idea of having the same booth announcers from Sunday night and Sunday afternoon to carry over to Thursday,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said last year. “We’re hoping for that same magic ‘Sunday Night Football’ has with Al and Cris to carry over to Thursday night.”

Shortly before Thanksgiving last year, NBC announced that Tirico would replace Michaels for four Thursday night games because the turnaround leaves so little time for the broadcasters to prepare. With NBC’s slate falling after Thanksgiving again, the move makes sense even as it paves the way for the future.