The first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals featured a frenetic pace and plenty of highlight-reel plays. Unfortunately for Jeff Van Gundy, who was helping call the contest for ABC, he missed one of those of plays, which just happened to be a thunderous dunk by LeBron James.

Of course, as Van Gundy told his national audience Thursday, he had a good excuse: he was distracted by a certain pop star. “I don’t know about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me,” he said. “Are you kidding me?”

“Stay with the game!” admonished announcer Mike Breen, as Van Gundy’s fellow analyst, Mark Jackson chortled. In fairness to Van Gundy, Rihanna might have legitimately obstructed his view given that she had a courtside seat.

Not to break Van Gundy’s heart, but Rihanna wasn’t at Oracle Arena to see him, or, for that matter, the Warriors. The Barbadian singer has frequently displayed her admiration for James, including during last year’s Finals, when she posted to social media several messages of support — if not something more — for the Cavaliers star.

Rihanna bows to LeBron then hits a dab and small waves a Warriors fan telling her to sit down.

Unfortunately for Rihanna, not to mention James, Thursday was not the Cavs’ night, as the Warriors built a halftime lead and then quickly pulled away. Well, there’s always Game 2, when Rihanna might try again to distract Kevin Durant.