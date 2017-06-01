They finally played an NBA game Thursday night, with Game 1 of the NBA Finals opening the third chapter of the Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers championship trilogy. Both teams were ragged at the beginning of the contest after waiting 10 days (Golden State) and seven days (Cleveland) for this series to commence. But after the initial rust was brushed aside, well, hoo boy.

With both teams playing at an absolutely furious pace, the Warriors raced to a 35-30 first-quarter lead. The high-level, high-intensity frame featured a flurry of dunks, blocks and just general holy-crap-that-was-awesomeness.

There are at least 15 quarters left in these Finals. Buckle up.