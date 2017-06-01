They finally played an NBA game Thursday night, with Game 1 of the NBA Finals opening the third chapter of the Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers championship trilogy. Both teams were ragged at the beginning of the contest after waiting 10 days (Golden State) and seven days (Cleveland) for this series to commence. But after the initial rust was brushed aside, well, hoo boy.

With both teams playing at an absolutely furious pace, the Warriors raced to a 35-30 first-quarter lead. The high-level, high-intensity frame featured a flurry of dunks, blocks and just general holy-crap-that-was-awesomeness.

Still can't get over this filthy poster by Lebron pic.twitter.com/eawqtaMtRl — NonStopHoops (@NonStopHoops) June 2, 2017

Kevin Durant got LeBron James slipping! pic.twitter.com/bEdvtCkJyq — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 2, 2017

Andre Iguodala finishes, points at and stares down Kyrie #PETTYWARZ pic.twitter.com/N5oFGyGzQa — #JaValeAfterDark (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Javale trying to win the X-Factor Award early pic.twitter.com/tQYGXJ9Hal — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 2, 2017

Stephen Curry hit this from the other side of the Bay Area. #NBAFinals#DefendTheLand vs #DubNation pic.twitter.com/YUYAufsBrX — Hashtag Basketball (@hashBasketball) June 2, 2017

There are at least 15 quarters left in these Finals. Buckle up.