Kevin Durant likely doesn’t have a lot of time right now to watch TV. If he did, he might catch a familiar face on the small screen every Monday. Yep, we’re talking about the popular star of the 13th season of “The Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay. According to an “insider” who spoke to Us Weekly on Thursday, Durant, 28, and Lindsay, 31, were in a “pretty serious” relationship while the two attended the University of Texas at Austin several years ago.

“They broke up when she went to law school,” Us Weekly’s source added.

It’s unclear whether the two remained friends, but Lindsay maintains a close relationship with basketball. On Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” spinoff, Lindsay brought in NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to help better her perspective suitors’ skills in the paint.

None of the men came close to reaching Durant’s level, but luckily for them, being bad at basketball isn’t a dealbreaker.

While Durant’s going for his first championship ring, Lindsay, who has already finished filming the show, told Us Weekly she’s got a brand-new engagement ring.

“I am very much so in love and very much so engaged!” Lindsay told People magazine last month, relating her situation to a dream.

“Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening. It’s crazy at times,” she said. “I feel like I don’t even deserve this. I feel like I’m getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending.”

Durant, who broke up with the Oklahoma Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors ahead of this season, meanwhile, currently doesn’t appear to have a significant other, although he’s been engaged once before. He ended up breaking it off with two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright, however, because he “didn’t love her the right way,” the 2013-14 NBA MVP told GQ magazine in 2015.

Since then Durant’s flirted with several models, including Chantal Jeffries, Crystal Renee and Jasmine Shine, but he hasn’t been linked very seriously to anyone.

Perhaps he can be the next Bachelor!