

Chris Paul, reportedly thinking about the Spurs. (Danny Moloshok/Associated Press)

At 32, Chris Paul likely has just one more big payday left in his NBA career, and he will get that if he opts out of his Los Angeles Clippers contract to become a free agent this summer. The nine-time all-star also probably doesn’t have too many chances left to make a deep playoff run in a career that has only seen postseason disappointment: In nine playoff appearances, Paul’s teams never have advanced past the Western Conference semifinals and have lost in the first round five times, two of those coming in the past two seasons.

What better place to get over that hump than with the San Antonio Spurs, who have five NBA titles under Coach Gregg Popovich?

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Friday that Paul will give the Spurs “serious consideration” if he opts out of his Clippers deal, the chance to join up with the likes of Popovich and Kawhi Leonard an intriguing prospect.

There will be some stumbling blocks to all this. As noted by Business Insider’s Scott Davis, the Spurs already have $95 million in payroll commitments for next year when you include the $16 million player option Pau Gasol is expected to take, and they don’t know yet whether Manu Ginobili is retiring. So San Antonio would have to sacrifice “significant depth,” as Stein puts it, and consider trading the likes of Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker and/or Danny Green.

But the Spurs still plan on at least getting a meeting with Paul once he can become a free agent July 1, Stein says. The Clippers, meanwhile, are planning their own moves — among them trying to get Jerry West to join their front office — in an attempt to persuade Paul to stay.