

Under Armour CEO continues to distance his company from the policies of President Trump. (Jin Lee/Bloomberg)

In February, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank praised President Trump as “a real asset for this country” during an appearance on CNBC, adding that he found Trump to be “bold” and “decisive.” This led to considerable backlash from some of Under Armour’s main celebrity endorsers, including NBA star Stephen Curry — who said he agreed with Plank’s description of Trump as an “asset,” but only “if you remove the ‘et’ ” — and entertainment juggernaut Dwayne Johnson, who called Plank’s words “divisive and lacking in perspective” in a Facebook post. Plank’s comments also led one Wall Street analyst to downgrade the price target on Under Armour stock and rating from “neutral” to “negative.”

[Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank had a cool brand before stepping into a hot mess]

Since then, Plank has tried to walk back his support of Trump. More than a week after his comments, he took out a full-page ad in the Baltimore Sun in which he said he had used “a choice of words that did not accurately reflect my intent” and described how his company valued diversity, entrepreneurship and job creation. And in a statement issued to reporters on Friday, Plank continued to distance himself from Trump’s actions, this time his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

[Inside Trump’s climate decision: After fiery debate, he ‘stayed where he’s always been’]

Here’s the statement from Plank in full:

In 2015, the United States signed a contract with all of our closest allies and 194 member nations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. I believe in keeping one’s word and doing everything possible to execute on our commitments. We at Under Armour are disappointed by the Administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement as climate change continues to threaten our planet, our cities and our economies. Climate change is real and must be taken seriously by our business community, our customers, our neighbors and our elected officials. Sustainability has always been part of our DNA: it’s integral to how we live and work and is essential to our environment. As a business leader concerned with creating American jobs, I disagree with the decision to exit the Paris accord. Our word matters and it is our collective responsibility to help protect Mother Earth.

Under Armour stock has plummeted 50 percent in the past year (35 percent year to date), and its streak of 26 consecutive quarters with 20 percent or more sales growth ended in the fourth quarter of 2016. On Wednesday, Plank told the crowd at the company’s annual shareholders meeting that he’s working to reverse the slide.

“We want to be clear that we do not accept it and we are not happy about it,” Plank said, per the Baltimore Business Journal. “We have a committed team working every single day to build the best business in the world and that vision for us has never been bolder and never been stronger.”

Unlike past years — when stars such as Michael Phelps and Cam Newton were on hand — there were no big-name professional athletes in attendance at the shareholders meeting.