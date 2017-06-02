Pop star Rihanna was a rather vocal presence courtside during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavs on Thursday night, with the noted LeBron James fan at one point shouting “BRICK!” at Kevin Durant during a free throw attempt.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Later, after Durant hit a three-pointer in the Warriors’ comfortable victory, he appeared to give it right back to Rihanna with the ol’ stare-down.

Looks like Kevin Durant may have stared down Rihanna after that 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/Lkf3SEQ14Z — Jordan Greer (@jordangreer42) June 2, 2017

After Golden State’s 113-91 win, Robert Littal of Black Sports Online asked Durant about the extended look in Rihanna’s direction. Heeding the advice of teammate Stephen Curry, Durant did not take the bait. His 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting did all the talking.

When you asked Kevin Durant about him staring down Rihanna and give everyone in media their viral story for the morning #nbafinals A post shared by Robert Littal BSO (@blacksportsonline) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

Littal: Kevin, towards the end of the game, you shot a three sort of putting the dagger into them. You looked into the crowd toward Rihanna … was that on purpose or do you remember that? Durant: I don’t even remember that. Littal: Just to let you know, social media is buzzing about that. Durant: Really? Reporter: Yes. Curry: Don’t get in that trap.

At one time, Durant only had eyes for Rihanna. He still does, though it now means something entirely different.

That girl @rihanna RT @AyeDerBaba94: @KDTrey5 So my question is… If you could marry any girl who would it be?? RT — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 22, 2011

More from the NBA Finals:

Russell Westbrook took a pass on Game 1 and watched “Sister Act II” instead

NBA stars read some really mean tweets about themselves before Game 1

Kevin Durant scores 38 points as Warriors blow out Cavaliers in Game 1

Kevin Durant reportedly willing to take less to help Warriors

Adam Silver, NBA considering blowing up age-limit rule

Commissioner defends bringing All-Star Game back to N.C.

Draymond Green says he’s learned to control outbursts since 2016 Finals

Kyrie Irving consulted Kobe Bryant to avoid a Shaq-like feud with LeBron James

Steve Kerr mills return, doesn’t want to be a ‘distraction’