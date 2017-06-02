For a third straight year, the Cavaliers face the Warriors in the NBA Finals, and for a fifth straight year, the championship round kicked off with some “mean tweets.” Courtesy of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” a group of NBA stars were invited to recite nasty things said about them during the run-up Thursday to Game 1.

Well, except for one star, Karl Malone, who didn’t go along with the bit. After looking at his tweet, the Jazz great said, “Karl Malone ain’t doing this s—,” and rolled out.

[Jason Whitlock called LeBron James too rich to be hurt by racism. Martellus Bennett wasn’t having it.]

But others were better sports about it, including Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who cracked up while reading, “I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad at free throws because his eyes are so close together.” The Timberwolves’ Zach LaVine chuckled at his, despite getting dunked on with the best zinger of the segment: “Zach LaVine looks like the type guy that tried his girlfriend’s bra on in college as a joke, but then kinda liked it.”

The meanest tweet was read by Caron Butler: “If you look up the word douche in the dictionary, you’ll see a picture of Hitler, but in that photo he’s holding up a picture of Caron Butler.” The two-time all-star was reduced to saying, “Alright, come on — that’s truly harsh, right there.”

76ers center Joel Embiid didn’t appear thrilled to read that he had “the IQ of a squirrel,” but none of the tweets Thursday had anywhere near the level of vitriol directed at Jordan in last year’s segment. He seemed understandably dazed at the time, as he recited, “F— you DeAndre Jordan you can s— a million c—- per second and f— yourself until you die you piece of buttf—— s—head.”

Given that Butler also played for Clippers during his 14-year NBA career, a pattern seems to be emerging of players from that team getting the worst of it from Kimmel’s staff. In 2015, Blake Griffin had to read, “Good bye Blake Griffin you soft ginger hair colored Lindsey Lohan freckle faced two headed b—- take ya a– home b—-.”

[Rihanna proved a major distraction for Jeff Van Gundy during Game 1 of the NBA Finals]

No Cavaliers players were featured in this year’s segment, but they may want to stay off Twitter for at least a couple of days. After that Game 1 performance, there’s a good chance that LeBron James and Co. wouldn’t like what they’d be seeing there.

