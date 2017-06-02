

Colin Kaepernick, left, talks with Seattle’s Doug Baldwin following a game in September. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

The only NFL team known to have expressed any interest at all in Colin Kaepernick took a pass Friday, at least for the time being. Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll offered words of praise for the free agent quarterback but told reporters that his team would not sign him “at this time.”

Kaepernick has been looking for a job since opting out of his contract with the 49ers shortly before the start of NFL free agency in March (San Francisco general manager John Lynch recently confirmed the team would have released Kaepernick if he had not opted out). Some have speculated that the 29-year-old quarterback, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 and had a 16:4 touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio last year, is being effectively blackballed because of his political activism, specifically his protests of the national anthem before games in 2016.

Giants owner John Mara lent credence to that speculation this week when he said that he had “never received more emotional mail from people” than he did from those upset at Kaepernick’s protests. The Giants signed former Jets quarterback Geno Smith in March to compete for the backup job behind Eli Manning.

Another ex-Jet, Ryan Fitzpatrick, was signed in May to back up Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay. The Jets themselves signed Josh McCown, another quarterback whose age and statistics compare unfavorably to Kaepernick’s, to be their likely starter, while the Cardinals opted for Blaine Gabbert, who was an underwhelming teammate of Kaepernick’s in San Francisco.

Until he visited with the Seahawks this week, Kaepernick was not known to have been contacted by any NFL team, but it looked like a good match for both sides. Kaepernick had already received support in that locker room, including from defensive end Michael Bennett, who said last month that Seattle would be “a perfect place” for the quarterback.

In addition, the Seahawks appear to have reason to want to address that position. Russell Wilson is entrenched as the starter, but behind him are a pair of inexperienced players, Trevone Boykin, who has ongoing legal issues, and Jake Heaps.

“Colin’s been a fantastic football player and he’s going to continue to be. At this time, we didn’t do anything with him, but we know where he is and who he is, and we had a chance to understand him much more,” Carroll said of Kaepernick Friday. “He’s a starter in this league.

“We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league, and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas said Thursday that Kaepernick’s social activism is keeping him from getting that chance. “Obviously there’s issues with that,” Thomas, who emulated the quarterback by taking a knee during the anthem before a game last year, said (via ESPN). “Some people feel a certain type of way. … I wish Colin nothing but the best. He stood for something he believed in.”

“I believe that, yes, it’s [his activism]. … I hope he gets his opportunity.”

In the meantime, Kaepernick is continuing to support causes he believes in, as part of his pledge to donate $1 million of his money to a variety of community-minded organizations. He is also has plenty of support coming his way, to judge from a photo he posted Friday showing boxes of fan mail that he said had to be brought in by “dollies.”

I want to thank the people for the support! My parents sent me these photos yesterday and continue to receive dollies full of mail in support! I couldn't do this without the people, I love you! ✊ A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

While he waits for a job, Colin Kaepernick continues his $1M charity pledge. $700K thru April. He announced the latest orgs benefiting pic.twitter.com/t3eRyoUY09 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2017

Carroll said Friday that “it was really productive for us to get to know [Kaepernick] better,” adding, “I’d never really sat down and talked to the guy.”

“The door’s always open for opportunities,” Carroll said, indicating that Seattle may sign Kaepernick at a later point. “We’re just going to try to do the best we can for our guys, and whenever the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see, but as of right now we know what we’re doing.”