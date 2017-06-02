

Roberto De Vicenzo hoisted the Claret Jug after winning the 1967 British Open. The next year, he wasn’t so lucky at the Masters. (AP Photo/File)

Roberto De Vicenzo won 230 golf titles over the course of his career and held off Jack Nicklaus to hoist the Claret Jug at the 1967 British Open. But the Argentine golfer, who passed away Thursday at the age of 94, sadly is known best for making perhaps the biggest mistake in sports history: The time he signed an incorrect scorecard at the 1968 Masters, costing him a chance at the green jacket.

The story goes like this: De Vicenzo finished birdie-bogey on his final round at Augusta that year, tying him for the lead with American Bob Goalby. But De Vicenzo’s playing partner, Tommy Aaron, incorrectly marked him down for a par 4 on the 17th, and in the hubbub of the anticipated playoff, De Vicenzo signed the scorecard without checking it. Under golf’s rules, De Vicenzo had to accept the higher score once he signed the card, and Goalby ended up winning the Masters by one shot.

De Vicenzo’s instantly legendary reaction: “What a stupid I am.”

He was 45 at the time of the blunder and would only make three more cuts at the Masters, with a tie for ninth his best showing. But the mistake overshadowed a probably overlooked career, one that put him in the same breath as sports legends like Diego Maradona in his native Argentina. De Vicenzo had 11 top-10 finishes at the British Open, including a stretch of five in six years that was highlighted by his 1967 win at Royal Liverpool, the first time anyone from Argentina had won a major.

Nicklaus, who had won the Open Championship the year before, was a fan.

“Roberto De Vicenzo was not only a great golfer, but he was a great friend,” he told the AP. “I just always enjoyed his company. He was a nice man, and you always miss the nice guys.”

As told by the Guardian, some of De Vicenzo’s fellow players at one point made him a Masters green jacket with his name sewn into the lining. He never could bring himself to wear it.