

Enes Kanter says his father has been arrested in Turkey. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Last month, Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter was briefly detained at the airport in Bucharest, Romania, after the Turkish government tried to pull some shenanigans with his passport. Kanter, a frequent critic of the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, eventually was allowed to leave on a flight to London after he broadcast his plight to the world via Twitter. He eventually made his way back to New York on a green card.

On Friday, Kanter announced that his father has been arrested by the Turkish government and again called Erdogan “the Hitler of our century.”

HEY WORLD MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED

by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century

He is potentially to get tortured as thousand others — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 2, 2017

Kanter’s relationship with his family reportedly has been strained by his political views. The Thunder big man has long been a supporter of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric who is accused of being the mastermind behind a failed, bloody coup attempt against Erdogan last year. Kanter’s family disowned him after he continued his support of the cleric last year, leading the NBA player to informally change his last name to Gulen last year.

“I apologize to the Turkish people and the president for having such a son,” Mehmet Kanter, Enes’s father, wrote in a pro-government newspaper last summer.

The Turkish government also has issued a warrant for Enes Kanter’s arrest, which ESPN says will prohibit him from traveling internationally. His detention at the Bucharest airport last month happened while he was on a worldwide tour for the Enes Kanter Foundation, which provides meals and clothing to the needy.