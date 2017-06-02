

Tiger Woods at a book signing in March. (By Seth Wenig / AP)

Amid the torrent of jokes and memes and snickers about Tiger Woods this week, one colleague decided to ask for a bit of respect.

With Woods on an apparent downward spiral that now includes an arrest for driving under the influence — an event he blamed on prescription drugs — and a harrowing accompanying mug shot, German pro Martin Kaymer offered a quiet plea on Thursday: be kind.

“There are so many comments, so many opinions [that] are so unfair and very disrespectful, in my opinion,” the former World No. 1 said in a two-minute video he posted on Twitter. “Because everybody who’s involved in golf was changed by his legacy, by his play, by so many things that he has done. …

“He inspired kids, teenagers,” Kaymer said. “He inspired kind of all of us. And I find it so nasty that people just kick him while he’s already on the floor. And in the end of the day, it’s just using someone else for your own sadness. And yes, he’s in the public eye, he’s in the spotlight a lot, so of course people will talk about him. But why be so nasty? I mean, why don’t you try to do the opposite and help him now, the way he inspired us. That’s why we are where we are now; that’s why we can have what we have.”

In a statement after his arrest, Woods said he understood the severity of his actions and took “full responsibility,” apologizing to family, friends and fans, and pledging to do “do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Kaymer, a two-time major champion, has spoken glowingly of Woods for years, including when he passed the American to become the No. 2 ranked player in the world in 2011. At the time, it still seemed likely that Woods would regain his form, and Kaymer repeatedly said as much.

“It’s quite nice to overtake somebody who is probably the best player in the world, perhaps the best player that ever lived,” Kaymer said then. “We’ll see how long it takes him to overtake me again but you know, it makes me very proud to be better in the world rankings than the best player in the world.”

The German has also asked for years for Woods to receive a bit of deference, saying in 2011 that players “are very thankful for what he did for golf,” and that “in every golfer’s mind he is the best player in the world, and it would be fantastic if he can get back to where he was.”

In the video this week, Kaymer said the reaction to the latest Woods incident “bothers me already the last couple of days, to be honest,” citing the “huge impact” Woods has had on the game.

“And my wish would be just stop being so nasty, try to help,” Kaymer said. “Yeah, we all want to see him be happier, and hopefully one day see him play golf again. That’s my only wish. So be kind, and all the best from me.”