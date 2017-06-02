

After failing to latch on with a team in 2016, Michael Vick announced earlier this year that he was officially retired from the NFL at age 36. But the league’s all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks says he perhaps isn’t done with football.

“I would love to coach in the National Football League one day,” Vick told ESPN’s Adam Schefter this week on his podcast. “At some point, I’d definitely love to help work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete, you know, with the team and with the coaches.

“It’s another way to chase a championship. You know I’m not done. I’m not done by any means. You know I didn’t get the championship when I was playing, so, hey, maybe I’d get lucky one year, maybe fortunate enough to join the staff that may be good enough.”

Right now, it’s just a hope: Vick told Schefter that he hadn’t actually talked to anyone about becoming a coach. But the seed has been planted.

“I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football,” Vick said. “I feel like I’ve learned so much from so many great coaches over the years. You know, I don’t want to bottle up a lot of knowledge, and really can’t relay the messages that I want to relay to a high school kid because … you don’t have to dumb it down, but you can’t be as complex. And I get that.

“So collegiate level or professional level, you can express ideas. You can go into detail. You know you can coach hard, and that’s what I want to do.”

Here’s the thing that might hold Vick back (apart from any wariness over the long-ago dogfighting charges): When he decides to get his career off the ground, he’ll be competing for coaching jobs with assistants who have been on the sideline since they got out of college, garnering the experience and connections necessary to move up the ranks. Vick likely would be starting at the bottom.

“There are just so many opportunities to make football coaching a career now,” longtime NFL executive Ernie Accorsi told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2014. “Art Modell used to joke when he sent out the Christmas cards with the team pictures on them that there were more guys in sweaters than in uniforms. When we won the Super Bowl in Baltimore we had five coaches. Now you have graduate assistants in college, which you never used to have. They don’t make anything, but these guys can see a career in coaching football. Back then, you probably figured you had to play to coach in the league.”

Not anymore. Coaching is seen as a profession to be entered from the lower rungs, just like any other job. Vick and any other NFL player who wants to test those waters will have an uphill battle.