

Barcelona’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi, right, vies with Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during a game in 2013. (Quique Garcia/AFP/Getty Images)

Avid soccer aficionado Steve Nash cares not for your numerous trophies, Cristiano Ronaldo! Not even your latest Champions League win over Juventus on Saturday was enough to sway the NBA legend’s opinion that Lionel Messi is still the best player in the world.

[Champions League final: Cristiano Ronaldo records 600th goal in Real Madrid’s win]

In a reply on Twitter to former Phoenix Suns teammate Jared Dudley, who held up Ronaldo as the best ever, Nash stated simply, “Messi all day.”

Nash, who, by the way, never won an NBA championship in his 18-year career, has his reasons, as he explained to former pro soccer player Alecco Eskandarian after he chimed in on the discussion. Nash argued against Eskandarian, who said if Ronaldo keeps winning championships there will be no doubt he’s the best, by working in an NBA analogy.

Matter of opinion but feel it's like saying Bill Russell is better than MJ https://t.co/wVjIbDLuHq — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) June 3, 2017

In this case, Bill Russell, who won a record 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics in the 1950s and 1960s, equates to Ronaldo, and Michael Jordan, arguably the most skilled basketball player ever, is Messi.

The conversation between Nash and Eskandarian ended there, but it got other people talking online, including For the Win’s Adi Joseph, who said Nash’s comparison “makes sense,” but it’s not without its faults.

For one, Joseph points out that unlike Russell and Jordan, Ronaldo and Messi both exist at the top of their game in the same era. Moreover, they both begin on relatively equal footing, as part of arguably the best two teams in world soccer. Ronaldo can rely on Real Madrid teammates Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, while Messi has dominant Barcelona teammates Neymar and Luis Suarez by his side.

It’s also possible that Nash may not have delved that deep and was instead just attempting to zero in on personal stats, which apart from trophies, seem to favor Messi. For instance, last season, Messi totaled 54 goals in 52 appearances with Barcelona, while Ronaldo earned 42 in 46 games, according to a website dedicated to comparing the two stars. Messi’s assists total was also higher, with 16 compared to Ronaldo’s 12. So, with that in mind, Nash is right.

Of course, Ronaldo probably won’t care one way or the other if Nash, a part-owner of MLS’s Vancouver Whitecaps and the Spanish second division’s Real Mallorca, likes him or not. He’s got some trophies to go home and shine.