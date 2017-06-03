

Alexa, why are you so mean? (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

Artificial intelligence isn’t just getting smarter, it’s getting downright merciless. Luckily, that so far seems to be erring more toward roast master than human extermination. And these NBA Finals jokes served up by Amazon’s personal assistant interface, Alexa, are downright coldblooded.

That’s what Business Insider’s Cork Gaines discovered when prompting Alexa for “a Cavaliers burn” or “a Warriors burn.” Here is a sampling:

“What does Tyronn Lue call his boss? LeBron.”

“What did Steph Curry learn in grade school? If at first you don’t succeed, stack your team, and try, try again.”

“Why is Kyrie Irving missing his jumpers? He believes his shot is flat.”

“How do you spell cupcake using only two letters? KD.”

“What do you call the Cleveland Cavaliers without LeBron? Irrelevant.”

Ouch. How about “Alexa, why are you so mean?”

The additions to Alexa’s comedic repertoire is just in time for the Finals three-match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, but the gags are particularly, and almost surprisingly, harsh for a digital assistant that seemed prone to dad jokes such as “What’s black and white and read all over? An educated penguin.” (Groan.)

Game 2 in Oakland is Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Keep ’em coming, Alexa.

Note: Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post.