

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory Saturday. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA)

Is there a better club in soccer than Real Madrid? Saturday’s performance in the Champions League final would seem to answer that question with an emphatic no.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Real’s 4-1 victory over Italian champion Juventus, making the Spanish club the first repeat titlist in the Champions League era (since 1992). Ronaldo’s first goal made him the first player in the history of the competition to score in three finals; the second marked his 600th career goal.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in Cardiff, Wales, with a well-struck ball in the 20th minute, but Juventus answered soon after with a magnificent goal by Mario Mandzukic (watch below). In the second half, Casemiro put Real in front for good with a goal in the 61st minute. Ronaldo added to the total three minutes later, and Marco Asensio’s 90th-minute goal finished the scoring.

The Portugal forward’s performance overshadowed Mandzukic’s tally, an instant nominee for the best goal ever scored in the final of the illustrious tournament.

Have you EVER seen a better goal in a #UCLfinal? Take a bow, Juventus. https://t.co/FURVvwOHMD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 3, 2017

Mandzukic corralled the ball with his back to the goal and then launched an overhead shot from the left side to the right corner, tying the game at 1. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas didn’t stand a chance. Because Mandzukic had no business letting this ball fly.

The buildup — two passes with the ball never touching the ground — only added to the quality. Those watching, of course, were thankful for what they had witnessed.