

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edinson Volquez threw the sixth no-hitter in franchise history. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Just three days after an embarrassingly small number of fans came out to Marlins Park in Miami to cheer on the home team, pitcher Edinson Volquez gave them good reason to show up more frequently. The 33-year-old threw the MLB season’s first no-hitter at the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 3-0 victory.

After he completed the gem, in which he struck out 10 while throwing just 98 pitches, the veteran right-hander paid emotional tribute to two young pitchers, both of whom lost their lives in the past year, one a former Marlin and the other a former teammate.

“I dedicated this game to Jose Fernandez and Yordano Ventura,” Volquez said on the local broadcast (via MLB.com’s Adrian Garro), referring to the two star pitchers. Volquez joined the Marlins after Fernandez’s death as the result of a September boating accident at 24, but he was especially close to Ventura, with whom he played for the Kansas City Royals for two years. Before the game, he wished Ventura, who died in a car crash in January, a happy birthday in a touching Instagram post. Ventura would have been 26 on Saturday.

Miss you broth HBD to Ace Ventura one love A post shared by Edinson Volquez (@edinsonavolquez36) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Volquez’s no-hitter is the sixth in Marlins franchise history and the first in the majors since Chicago Cubs’ ace Jake Arrieta tossed one against the Cincinnati Reds on April 21, 2016.

While Volquez walked two batters, he still only faced the minimum number of batters — 27 over the course of nine-innings — to complete the task.