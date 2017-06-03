

This won’t be Lefty’s year to win complete his career grand slam. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Strike another star from the list of participants in this year’s U.S. Open. It turns out Phil Mickelson will have to wait until next year to try to capture the only major that’s thus far eluded him.

Mickelson will miss this year’s event, which begins June 15, at Erin Hills outside Milwaukee, so he can attend his daughter Amanda’s high school graduation. “Lefty” announced his plans Saturday at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, where he’s playing this weekend.

“As I look back on life, this is a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present,” Mickelson said, per the New York Times. “There’s no greater joy as a parent.”

Mickelson, who will turn 47 the day after Amanda graduates, can count five major titles to his credit, but none at the U.S. Open, where he has finished second or tied for runner-up status six times. He’s won the Masters three times and the PGA Championship and British Open once each.

In 2013, Mickelson flew to Amanda’s eighth-grade graduation ceremony on the eve of the opening round of that year’s tournament. He returned to the site, Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa., in time to tee off.

Next year’s U.S. Open will be played at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, site of Mickelson’s runner-up finish in 2004.