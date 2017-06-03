Not since Conor McGregor came in and beat Jose Aldo in 13 seconds in 2015 has there been such excitement about a fight at the 145-pound level. While McGregor won’t be in the octagon at UFC 212, which will air live on Saturday from Rio de Janeiro, Aldo is back to redeem himself, and this time he’ll be going toe-to-toe with fellow interim titleholder, Max Holloway, to determine who’s actually on top.

With 15 knockout wins under his belt, Aldo is the slight favorite, according to Oddshark, which set his money line at -150. Holloway, who comes to the cage with a four-inch height advantage, is riding a 10-fight winning streak, having last beat Anthony Pettis via TKO at UFC 206 in December.

[Analysis: Breaking down the key factors of Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway at UFC 212]

While Aldo, a Brazilian, is the crowd favorite in Rio, Holloway has not sounded intimidated. Shortly after the fight was announced in February, the Hawaii native said he was ready to take over Brazil.

“This is what kings do. Kings go to other kings’ villages and they take over,” he said (via MMA Fighting). “That’s what they do and that’s what I have planned come June 3rd. I’m gonna go there and show everybody why I’m a king and what better place to do it than in his backyard, in his own village.”

Also on the card is another Brazilian, Claudia Gadelha. The current No. 1 contender for the women’s strawweight title, she’ll face Poland’s Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Gadelha is the heavy favorite going in, but fight fans aren’t ready to count Kowalkiewicz out yet. She’s got superior cardio, so if the fight goes long, Gadelha could find herself on the losing end.

Elsewhere on the main card, three more Brazilians will look to win on their home turf against three Americans. They include: Vitor Belfort, who will fight Nate Marquardt; Paulo Borrachinha, who will take on Oluwale Bamgbose; and Erick Silva, facing Yancy Medeiros.

The main card is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view.

FULL CARD (all times ET)

Main card, 10 p.m., pay-per-view

Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway (championship fight)

Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt

Paulo Borrachinha vs. Oluwale Bamgbose

Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros

Prelims, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Eric Spicely

Johnny Eduardo vs. Matthew Lopez

Iuri Alcantara vs. Brian Kelleher

Early prelims, 6:30 p.m., UFC Fight Pass