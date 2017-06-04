

Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Sunday. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

Derek Fisher, the longtime Los Angeles Lakers player and former New York Knicks coach, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after flipping his 2015 Cadillac in a crash on a California highway early Sunday.

Neither Fisher, 42, nor his passenger, former “Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan, were injured in the crash on U.S. 101 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. Fisher’s car veered onto the shoulder as it approached an interchange, highway patrol authorities told the Associated Press, then hit the curb and guardrail, rolling over and coming to a stop on its roof.

Fisher, who had no comment on the wreck when reached by ESPN, won five titles as a point guard for the Lakers and also played for the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder. He served as president of the NBA Player’s Association during his career, which endured a rocky last couple years, including an attempted forced resignation, before his term ended in 2013. He was also fired by his mentor, Phil Jackson, as coach of the Knicks in February 2016. Perhaps most famously, Fisher feuded with Matt Barnes, the then-husband of Govan and his former Lakers teammate, in a physical dispute that ended with Barnes, then playing for Memphis, suspended for two games.

Fisher and Govan reportedly have been dating since October 2015.