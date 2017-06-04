

Leonard Williams is drawing social media praise for stepping up to stop an incident. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams appeared to step in to break up a dispute between an unidentified man and woman at the Governor’s Ball musical festival Saturday night in New York.

The man involved is believed to be Williams’s teammate, inside linebacker Darron Lee. Video posted to Twitter shows Williams pushing the man away from the woman and defusing the situation.

After stepping in, Williams appears to talk to the other man and, in video in the second tweet, physically moves him away.

Part 2/2 man getting picked up like a bag of groceries pic.twitter.com/Io7HGBS3Mr — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

The Twitter user, whose name is not on his account, saw a man yelling at a woman and tweeted that she was “in tears.” Security was on the scene and the man stepped away, only to return. That’s when a man described by the user as “the biggest person I’ve ever seen in my life” intervened.

NJ.com notes that, in an Instagram post that is no longer visible, Williams attended the Randall’s Island festival Friday and Saturday and was shown with Lee and Jets quarterback Bryce Petty.

“We are aware of the reports, we are taking them seriously and we are looking into the specifics of the situation,” the Jets said in a statement Sunday. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Williams, the sixth overall draft pick out of USC in 2015, had a stellar 2016 season with 68 tackles, two forced fumbles and seven sacks. Lee was the 20th overall pick out of Ohio State in 2016.

Williams drew praise on social media for the move, with one user on a previous post writing, “Big thumbs up to you standing up for women” and another “Big respect.” Another added, “Hey I gotta say that was a bold move standing up for a woman and in doing so protecting your teammate…. that shows real character and Im glad a person like that who is also willing to work is on the Jets….keep it up big cat!”