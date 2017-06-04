

LeSean McCoy is hoping the Cavs don’t rally like they did last year. (Bill Wippert/Associated Press)

How confident is Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy that the Golden State Warriors will defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals? A cool $200,000 confident.

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, McCoy’s $200,000 bet on the Warriors to win the series was the largest bet that Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas took on the Finals. McCoy stands to win $62,500 if Golden State avenges last year’s loss to the Cavaliers. The $200,000 wager represents about three percent of McCoy’s base salary for the 2017 season. He agreed to a five-year, $40 million contract with Buffalo in 2015.

While the NFL’s gambling policy prohibits players from betting on football and from participating in promotional events at casinos, players are free to bet on other sports. It’s unclear whether McCoy put money on the Warriors in last year’s NBA Finals, but he predicted Golden State would prevail in six games after a Game 1 win at home in 2016. The Warriors won the first two games in that series before famously blowing a 3-1 series lead. This year, Golden State rolled to a 113-91 win in Game 1.

MVP vs MVP …. But that boy curry something different !!!!! Gs 4-2 A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Jun 2, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

McCoy spent Sunday in Rochester, N.Y., at a charity softball event to benefit the LeSean McCoy Foundation, which raises awareness and provides support for individuals diagnosed with or affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). McCoy didn’t talk NBA Finals, but he did say he has started recruiting wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who was released by the Chiefs in a surprise move Friday.

“Not to brag, but I was the first guy he talked to when the news broke,” McCoy told The Buffalo News. “I kind of understand because I’ve been through it. Maybe not to the extreme of being released, but being traded. That’s basically telling you, ‘You’re not good enough for us.’ I understand that. He was hurt, but I played with him and I know the guys in the locker room and I know he can help us out tremendously. I’ve been doing my recruiting already. Don’t be surprised if it happens.”