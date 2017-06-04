

James Harden is finally free of The Based God’s curse. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The voting deadline for the NBA’s annual awards was in April, but Houston Rockets guard James Harden’s chances of being named MVP when the results are announced June 26 may have received a small bump anyway Sunday.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Bay Area rapper Lil B, who is also known as The Based God, announced that his curse on Harden has, at long last, been lifted.

ICYMI: @LILBTHEBASEDGOD has officially lifted the curse on James Harden. pic.twitter.com/6GnbdTBEou — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2017

“James Harden’s curse is lifted,” Lil B said.

Lil B originally put a curse on Harden during the 2015 season after Harden started using his signature “cooking dance” without crediting the rapper.

“It all started when I seen James Harden doing the Lil B cooking dance sports celebration on live TV,” Lil B told The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson last month. “First, I wanted to just make sure that he knew what he was doing, ’cause I know he got it from me. I wanted to just make sure that he knew who the creator of this dance that he was doing was. He just refused to acknowledge me.”

Go warriors @warriors and let James harden no he doing the Lil B cooking dance if he doing that flickin wrist or whipping he mark – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 21, 2015

Harden claimed he didn’t know of Lil B, but that didn’t protect him from The Based God’s curse. Harden committed an NBA single-game playoff record 13 turnovers in a series-clinching loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the 2015 Western Conference finals. Houston stumbled to a 41-41 record the following season and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Warriors.

.@LILBTHEBASEDGOD reminds the crowd who owns the cooking dance. http://t.co/EtJqVLk42c — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 28, 2015

The power of " The BasedGods" curse made James harden get record most turnovers this year and the Warriors Nba most wins record – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) April 11, 2016

Harden wasn’t the first victim of The Based God’s curse. In 2011, Lil B declared that then-Thunder star Kevin Durant “will never win the title after he said Lil B is a wack rapper.” When Durant signed with Lil B’s favorite team, the Warriors, as a free agent last summer, the curse on KD was conveniently lifted.

I tried to listen to Lil B and my mind wouldn't let me do it….can't believe this guy is relevant — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 29, 2011

KEVIN DURANT WILL NEVER WIN THE TITLE AFTER HE SAID "LIL B" IS A WACK RAPPER, "THE BASEDGODS CURSE"#THEBASEDGODSCURSE ON DURANT – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 26, 2011

In April, Lil B congratulated Harden on “fighting through the curse” during an MVP-caliber regular season, but the Rockets’ postseason run ended with a loss to the Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals. It seemed the curse on Harden would carry over to next season, unless he finally acknowledged the inspiration for his cooking dance.

James harden congrats on fighting through the curse, you are strong….. maby not wise but strong… stay tuned – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) April 26, 2017

“Acknowledge the Lil B cooking dance sports celebration, and that’s all you have to do,” Lil B told The Undefeated when asked what it would take for the curse to be lifted last month. “He understands that. I know he’s busy with the season, and I know he’s in the playoffs right now currently and doing pretty well. But there’s some things that just need to be explained and acknowledged, and he’s free to go after that — and I’ll be rooting for him. Until then, there’s some questions that need to be answered.”

Lil B apparently had a change of heart, because Harden has yet to acknowledge him as the originator of the cooking dance, at least not publicly. Harden and Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook are the two favorites for MVP, and after Sunday’s announcement, Harden supporters should be feeling a little better about his chances. Lil B’s pick for MVP? Klay Thompson. Homer.