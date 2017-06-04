

P.K. Subban and Sidney Crosby exchange words after Game 3 on Saturday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Something smells in Nashville ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final, and it’s not the beloved catfish that Predators fans have taken to throwing on the ice.

Following Nashville’s 5-1 win in Game 3 on Saturday, officials separated Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, as the two stars exchanged words on their way off the ice. They probably weren’t sharing restaurant recommendations.

NBC Sports Network’s Pierre McGuire asked Subban, who guaranteed a win in Game 3 after Nashville lost the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Pittsburgh, what he and Crosby were chirping about.

“He told me my breath smelled, but I mean, I don’t know, I used some Listerine before the game, so I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Subban said, perhaps in jest.

Subban gave the same answer to reporters in the locker room when asked about the nature of his conversation with Crosby.

“Usually when guys chirp after a game or during a game, it’s usually about your game or something personal,” Subban said. “But he went on to tell me that my breath smelled bad. I really don’t understand why, because I used Listerine before the game. I thought my breath smelled great. At the end of the day, we’re just going to take the win and move on.”

Except that Crosby has an entirely different recollection of his postgame encounter with Subban. The Penguins captain didn’t reveal what he and Subban said to each other, but he insisted that he didn’t criticize Subban’s oral hygiene.

“Yeah, he made that up,” Crosby said Sunday. “I didn’t say that. … He likes the attention and things like that. If he wants to make stuff up, what can I do?”

So, who’s telling the truth? Unless Crosby, Subban or one of the officials was mic’d up Saturday, we may never know the answer. Game 4 is Monday in Nashville.