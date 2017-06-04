

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, spiker of things. (Bill Wippert/Associated Press)

Here’s a small sampling of objects, besides footballs, that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has spiked on camera over the last few years: a piñata, a beer can, a hockey puck, a Lombardi Trophy cake and an ice cream cone. It was only a matter of time before the 28-year-old party animal added a wedding bouquet to the list.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Gronkowski intercepts a bouquet and immediately spikes it on the dance floor before celebrating with a groomsman. The bouquet had about as much chance of surviving Gronk’s spike as that poor bird did against Randy Johnson’s fastball during a spring training game back in 2001, and the explosions looked similar.

Gronk with the INT and the spike at the wedding tonight @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/NHft5FbUNz — Ant Bonfiglio (@abonfigs2112) June 3, 2017

Not surprisingly, this wasn’t the first time that Gronkowski had spiked flowers. During the week after the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in 2015, TMZ cameras caught Gronkowski spiking a bouquet of roses after leaving a nightclub.