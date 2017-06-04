Nick Fairley with the Lions in 2013. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A heart condition reportedly is threatening the career of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who has missed recent organized team activities this spring and reportedly has not been in touch with teammates.

Fairley, 29, has undergone medical tests for a heart condition, according to a Fox Sports report. The condition previously was detected during his a physical before the NFL draft in 2011, according to NFL.com, and it is one that obviously has not kept Fairley from playing in the NFL.

Fairley, the 13th overall draft pick by the Detroit Lions, signed a four-year, $28-million contract with the Saints in March and has not attended OTAs since being examined by a cardiologist last month. Players who usually speak with him regularly have been unable to reach him, NFL.com’s Mike Garofalo reported.

One unnamed Saints staff member told NFL.com that details of Fairley’s condition are not being widely shared. However, his agent denied that Fairley had seen a doctor recently. “He’s good, just doing his own thing,” Brian Overstreet told NFL.com. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis texted Nola.com that Fairley is “being evaluated medically.”

Fairley had the best season of his career in 2016, when he had 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits.