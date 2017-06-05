

Kobe Bryant, right, torments Toronto’s Jalen Rose, left, and Chris Both en route to 81 points in a Jan. 22, 2006, game. (Matt A. Brown/Associated Press)

The Black Mamba has rarely been more venomous. Kobe Bryant recently provided Jalen Rose with a rather vicious reminder that the latter was on the wrong end of his 81-point game, but not to worry, it was all in the name of comedy.

Specifically, a comedy series, “Jalen vs. Everybody,” that was reportedly passed on by ABC, but the pilot of which will be shown Tuesday on ESPN. The network teased that airing with a clip Monday showing an awkward interaction between the former NBA players, one of whom, Rose, is now an ESPN basketball analyst.

In the clip, Rose appears to kick off the references to that legendary, January 2006 outing by asking Kobe about “that thing on Twitter” regarding Bryant’s statue, presumably the one the Lakers are planning to install outside Staples Center. The full episode will likely reveal the context for Rose’s comment, but many have joked, on Twitter and elsewhere, that the statue should show Bryant in the midst of dropping his 81 points on the hapless Raptors, of whom Rose was a member.

The kicker comes when Bryant orders a martini — with an impossibly large number of olives. Take a look:

Man, that martini has no chance of being served as chilled as that “joke for him.” Per The Hollywood Reporter, “Jalen vs. Everybody” was “designed as a ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’-esque single-camera vehicle built around a fictional version of Rose,” and there is, indeed, a distinct Larry David vibe in that clip.

It’s entirely possible that, if the airing of the pilot is a success, ESPN or ABC might green-light more episodes. The show was meant to follow Rose “as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad,” according to Deadline.

Rose has said in the past that Bryant scored “a healthy 19″ directly on him during that 81-point explosion, adding, “I just remember realizing at one point in the game, ‘This may be something historic happening right now.’ ” History was certainly made, with Bryant scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game. Only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 in 1962 topped the performance.

Since that 2006 game, Rose has endured his share of unpleasant reminders, such as when the 10th anniversary rolled around last year, and in March, when Bryant joined him on the set of ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.” It’s good to see that Rose has developed as much of a sense of humor about the whole thing as others have.