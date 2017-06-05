Last month, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton documented his 28th birthday party with an elaborate music video set to 2 Chainz’s “Birthday Song” and posted it on Instagram. Ryan Kalil was bummed he didn’t get to make a cameo, seeing as how he wasn’t invited to Newton’s shindig, but the Panthers center got some good-natured revenge on his teammate with a brilliant parody video he shared on Monday.

“Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn’t invite him on our camping trip,” Kalil wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtag #WeHadMoreFun.

Kalil’s video, which was shot during his recent trip to Lake Toxaway, N.C., with some teammates, including tight end Greg Olsen, cleverly matches Newton’s video shot-for-shot.

Newton’s yacht was certainly bigger than Kalil’s speedboat, but based solely on the videos, it’s hard to argue that Kalil’s trip wasn’t more fun. Here’s Newton’s original video, in case you missed it.