

Colin Kaepernick remains out of a job. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Seattle seemed like a potential landing spot for Colin Kaepernick, who has been out of an NFL job since opting out of his contract with the 49ers before the start of free agency in March. The Seahawks needed a capable quarterback to back up starter Russell Wilson and they hosted the 29-year-old Kaepernick for a visit last month. The Seahawks still need a capable backup for Wilson, but it seems unlikely they’ll sign Kaepernick after they added quarterback Austin Davis to their roster Monday.

Davis, who last threw a pass during a regular season game with the Cleveland Browns in 2015, was released by the Broncos in December. He joins inexperienced quarterbacks Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps as Wilson’s backups in Seattle, while Kaepernick, who threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games last season, continues his search for a new home.

“Colin’s been a fantastic football player and he’s going to continue to be,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said of Kaepernick on Friday. “At this time, we didn’t do anything with him, but we know where he is and who he is, and we had a chance to understand him much more. He’s a starter in this league. We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league, and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

The Seahawks are the only NFL team known to have expressed interest in Kaepernick this offseason and many have speculated that he’s being effectively blackballed because of his national anthem protests last season. Another possible explanation for why the Seahawks didn’t sign Kaepernick is that the two sides couldn’t agree on financial terms, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Bleacher Report NFL columnist Mike Freeman both reported Monday that money wasn’t the issue.

Kaepernick retweeted a couple of Freeman’s tweets on the matter, including one in which Freeman called the story that Kaepernick isn’t being signed because of his salary demands a “straight up lie.”

Seahawks, Kaepernick aren’t apart on money | ProFootballTalk https://t.co/EMOfiXCCtH — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) June 5, 2017

The story that Kaepernick isn't being signed because of his salary demands is a lie. It's a straight up lie. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) June 5, 2017

Kaepernick also retweeted a video of Shannon Sharpe calling Carroll’s comments “disingenuous” and suggesting that Seattle never had any intentions of signing the former 49ers quarterback on FS1’s “Undisputed.”