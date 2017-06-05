

Thad Matta during a game in 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

In a joint news conference Monday with Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith, Thad Matta announced he is stepping down as the Buckeyes’ men’s basketball coach after 13 seasons, effective immediately. Smith said the school will conduct a national search for Ohio State’s next coach.

“This has been the greatest 13 years of my life,” Matta said. “I completely understand it. We mutually agreed to do this.”

Matta, 49, had a 337-123 record with the Buckeyes and led Ohio State to nine NCAA tournament appearances and two Final Fours. Ohio State also won five regular season Big Ten titles and four Big Ten tournament championships during his tenure, but the Buckeyes failed to reach the NCAA tournament in each of the last two seasons, leading to questions about Matta’s job security. Matta had three years remaining on the contract extension he signed in December 2012.

“Never say never,” Matta said when asked if he’s done coaching. “But honestly my whole focus right now is trying to get healthy.”

Matta underwent emergency back surgery during the summer of 2007 and wears a supportive brace on his lower right leg because of nerve damage. In 2014, he told Cleveland.com he wasn’t sure what would lead him to retire from coaching.

“It used to be health,” Matta said. “But I feel great. I was always worried if something else went wrong. But I’ve adapted, which was not easy at first, but now it’s sort of like, ‘You’re going to limp and you’ve got to put on your brace, and away you go.’”

Matta, who played at Southern Illinois and Butler, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Indiana State in 1990. His first head coaching job was at Butler in 2000. After leading the Bulldogs to a school-record 24 wins during the 2000-01 season, he left for Xavier, where he led the Musketeers to three consecutive 26-win seasons. In 2004, he was hired as the 13th men’s basketball coach at Ohio State. Matta will help interview potential replacements for his old position.