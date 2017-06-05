

Demetrious Johnson, left, battles Wilson Reis during their Flyweight Championship bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15 in Kansas City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Demetrious Johnson, who tied Anderson Silva’s record for most UFC title defenses (10) in April, accused UFC of “mistreatment and bullying” while the organization works to schedule the flyweight champion’s potential record-setting next bout.

“For years I have been a company man and kept quiet, accepting fights, doing as they asked, and always remaining humble and grateful for the opportunities provided to me through mixed martial arts,” Johnson said in a lengthy statement first issued to MMAFighting.com. “This is how I was raised through the sport. Unfortunately, UFC’s mistreatment and bullying has finally forced me to speak out. I’ve decided to speak out now as I feel like my values and character as a person and a fighter are being tarnished by an organization I’ve done nothing but sweat and bleed for over the last seven years of my life. If it takes me speaking up and encouraging other fighters to ban together to start getting fair treatment, then so be it.”

The 5-foot-3, 125-pound Johnson, who is nicknamed Mighty Mouse, goes on to explain that he originally agreed to face flyweight fighter Ray Borg in his next bout, despite that Borg is hardly a household name and Johnson will receive a pay-per-view bonus for the fight. UFC President Dana White later supported the idea of TJ Dillashaw dropping from the 135-pound division to challenge Johnson instead. Dillashaw had been scheduled to face Cody Garbrandt at UFC 213 in July, but Garbrandt withdrew with a back injury. Johnson said he wasn’t interested in facing Dillashaw, a decision that White described as “insanity” on a recent podcast.

“Dana told me he wanted me to fight TJ, which I disagreed with for multiple reasons,” Johnson said in his statement. “First, TJ has never fought at flyweight and is unlikely to make the weight, which would then eliminate the possibility of breaking the title defense record. Second, they have already told me that a fight between Cody and I wouldn’t be sellable, so fighting TJ would have no monetary upside. Third, TJ is not a flyweight or a current champion in another weight class and was KO’ed by the flyweight whom I beat twice already. Last, Ray Borg and I already agreed to the fight, which UFC tyrannically demanded, while denying me any future PPV points.”

Johnson, who criticized the UFC’s lack of marketing and promotion of the flyweight division, also said that White threatened to “get rid of the entire flyweight division” if he didn’t accept the fight against Dillashaw.

“Sorry Dana, my career is about Demetrious Johnson and my goals of fighting the best current flyweights, breaking the record of title defenses, going after the bantamweight champion after I have broken the record, and making money for my family,” Johnson said.