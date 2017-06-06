

Arda Turan will reportedly no longer represent Turkey in international tournaments. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

If Turkey manages to make it to the World Cup next year in Russia, it’ll apparently have to make do without one of the country’s most famous exports, Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan. On Tuesday, according to Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News, Turan confirmed he was done with international competition, a day after he was kicked off the national team for verbally and physically assaulting a journalist traveling with the team.

The assault against 62-year-old reporter Bilal Meşe, who works for the Turkish paper Milliyet, which is owned by a company run by the president of the Turkish Football Federation (TTF), occurred on Monday night. As the team left Macedonia, where it had played a friendly earlier in the day, Turan approached Meşe, according to Hurriyet and other reports, and confronted him about a months-old report Meşe wrote about an alleged pay dispute during last summer’s European championships.

“Tell me Bilal Meşe, were you there? Were you with us when you wrote about the bonuses issue? Who did I ask for money from? Who did ask I for bonuses from? Talk. Come on. Who made you write those reports?” Turan shouted at Meşe (via Hurriyet).

It’s unclear what kind of response the veteran reporter offered, but Turan, who is reportedly eyeing a move to Arsenal this summer, did not let up.

“What kind of a country is this? They allow you onto this plane. [Screw] those who allowed you onto this plane,” Turan reportedly continued against Meşe, whom he described as “shameless.”

“You thought I was like the others. Who did I beg for money from? You son of a b—-. I’d quit football before allowing anyone to say anything against my honor, my family,” he added (via Hurriyet), before insinuating Meşe’s reporting was directly influenced by TTF President Yıldırım Demirören.

“Your boss is Demirören,” Turan reportedly shouted. “You are from the newspaper of the TFF president!”

Turan then grabbed Meşe by the throat before two of his teammates intervened. Not long after, national team Coach Fatih Terim — who was sitting 12 rows away at the time but did nothing to stop the ruckus — fired Turan.

On Tuesday, Turan told his side of the story on Instagram.

Confirming the altercation, the 30-year-old asked, “Did I do right yesterday?”

“I don’t know!!!” he answered (via Hurriyet’s translation). “Maybe not right, but at least [it was] honest, honorable, esteemed behavior … Did I get an answer? No … [Meşe] filled up the pages for months, but in front of me he had no more than two words.”

Neither the Turkish national team nor Meşe has publicly addressed the incident on their social media accounts or websites.

This issue appears to be isolated and is not connected to the current political unrest in Turkey. One of the main issues of division: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is reportedly cracking down on his critics by forcefully quieting them. While Turan has publicly supported Erdogan, other sports stars haven’t, including the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter, who was detained at a Romanian airport after the Turkish embassy in the country canceled his passport. Kanter, a native of Turkey, was eventually released, but said last week that his father was arrested and faces torture in Turkey. Kanter fears if he returns to Turkey he would also be arrested.