If Turkey manages to make it to the World Cup next year in Russia, it’ll apparently have to make do without one of the country’s most famous exports, Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan. On Tuesday, according to Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News, Turan confirmed he was done with international competition, a day after he was kicked off the national team for verbally and physically assaulting a journalist traveling with the team.
The assault against 62-year-old reporter Bilal Meşe, who works for the Turkish paper Milliyet, which is owned by a company run by the president of the Turkish Football Federation (TTF), occurred on Monday night. As the team left Macedonia, where it had played a friendly earlier in the day, Turan approached Meşe, according to Hurriyet and other reports, and confronted him about a months-old report Meşe wrote about an alleged pay dispute during last summer’s European championships.
“Tell me Bilal Meşe, were you there? Were you with us when you wrote about the bonuses issue? Who did I ask for money from? Who did ask I for bonuses from? Talk. Come on. Who made you write those reports?” Turan shouted at Meşe (via Hurriyet).
It’s unclear what kind of response the veteran reporter offered, but Turan, who is reportedly eyeing a move to Arsenal this summer, did not let up.
“What kind of a country is this? They allow you onto this plane. [Screw] those who allowed you onto this plane,” Turan reportedly continued against Meşe, whom he described as “shameless.”
“You thought I was like the others. Who did I beg for money from? You son of a b—-. I’d quit football before allowing anyone to say anything against my honor, my family,” he added (via Hurriyet), before insinuating Meşe’s reporting was directly influenced by TTF President Yıldırım Demirören.
“Your boss is Demirören,” Turan reportedly shouted. “You are from the newspaper of the TFF president!”
Turan then grabbed Meşe by the throat before two of his teammates intervened. Not long after, national team Coach Fatih Terim — who was sitting 12 rows away at the time but did nothing to stop the ruckus — fired Turan.
On Tuesday, Turan told his side of the story on Instagram.
(Savunma amaçlı değil; bilgilendirme amaçlıdır..)#tbt Yarın kalktığınızda muhtemelen haberleri göreceksiniz…Eleştiriler, kınamalar, köşe yazıları, hep beraber birbirlerine destek planları ve devamı…DEMİŞTİM!!! Islıklandıktan sonraki röportajımda olanları unutmayacağım diye (Euro 2016)…Dün ilk defa milli takım uçağında gördüm o şahsiyetlerden birini aylar sonra. Onlar kim mi? Biz ülkemizin formasını terletirken ve sonrasında; yalanla, iftirayla, insanların onuruna laf söyleyerek, ailevi değerlerine dil uzatıp sonra buna gazetecilik diyen kişiler. Merak etmeyin 3-5 kişiler…Tabi alışmışlar bunları yapıp pişkince gezmeye…Neden? Çünkü düzen böyle gazeteciler ya gazetecilik aylar geçince unutuluyor ya…Çocukları, gençleri, kaoslar ve krizle besleyenler; hayalleri başka yerlere taşıyanlar…Yok öyle insanın, karekterine, ailesine değerlerine laf atmak…Unutmayanı da var bunun! Benim futbolculuğumu eleştiren gazetecilere teşekkür etmişliğim vardır haklısınız diye…Çünkü bu meslek olabilir…Ama aileme, değerlerime saldırmak olmaz; gücüm yettiğince de buna izin vermiyeceğim…Dün yaptığım doğru muydu? Bilmem! Evine misafir olup, adam satıp, iftira atıp arkadan iş çeviren olacağıma, yüzüne, bağırarak, saldırarak cevap beklerim…Belki doğru değil ama dürüstçe, onurlu, şerefli bir davranış…Ha cevap aldım mı? YOK! Kıvırmaca…(klasik) Aylarca sayfa doldurdu ama karşımda iki kelime yok. Gerçi yarın konuşurlar, arkamdan! Bu fotoğrafta gördüğünüz çocuk hayatta iyi veya kötü ne yaptıysa bedelini ödedi; öder de..Allah'tan başka kimseden bir şey istemedi, beklemedi.. Hesabı da kimseye vermez…Arda Turan yola çıkarken İYİ FUTBOLCU, STAR, vs. olmak için ÇIKMADI… Şerefli, onurlu bir adam olmak için, ailesine sevdiklerine sahip olmak için ÇIKTI…Her kim şerefime, aileme, onuruma laf etmeye kalkarsa; Allah'ın bana verdikleriyle, gücüm yettiğince karşılığını alır…İyi geceler…
Confirming the altercation, the 30-year-old asked, “Did I do right yesterday?”
“I don’t know!!!” he answered (via Hurriyet’s translation). “Maybe not right, but at least [it was] honest, honorable, esteemed behavior … Did I get an answer? No … [Meşe] filled up the pages for months, but in front of me he had no more than two words.”
Neither the Turkish national team nor Meşe has publicly addressed the incident on their social media accounts or websites.
This issue appears to be isolated and is not connected to the current political unrest in Turkey. One of the main issues of division: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is reportedly cracking down on his critics by forcefully quieting them. While Turan has publicly supported Erdogan, other sports stars haven’t, including the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter, who was detained at a Romanian airport after the Turkish embassy in the country canceled his passport. Kanter, a native of Turkey, was eventually released, but said last week that his father was arrested and faces torture in Turkey. Kanter fears if he returns to Turkey he would also be arrested.