

When Uber comes up short, the people of Wisconsin are there. (Toby Melville/Reuters/Illustration)

Are you a professional athlete? Do you need a ride? If so, you should definitely play in Wisconsin.

The most recent story of fans coming to the rescue of a Wisconsin athlete in distress, as told by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, goes like this: Recently re-signed Packers cornerback Davon House landed at the Minneapolis airport at 11 p.m. Monday night to find that he had missed his connection to Green Bay, where he was supposed to be early the next morning for organized team activities. With no other flights and apparently no rental cars available, House sent out a Twitter Hail Mary.

I can't believe I might have to drive from Minnesota to Green Bay why rain why — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay maybe I can hitch hike a ride — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Enter Packers fans and brothers Chad and Mike Johnson, the latter of whom lives about a half-hour away from the Minneapolis airport, just over the Minnesota/Wisconsin border.

I could come over and get you. https://t.co/bL7QuTlz2N — Chad Johnson (@chadj19) June 6, 2017

@DavonHouse I'll get you to Green Bay man. In one piece even! I'm a half hour from MSP, would be happy to help. — mike johnson (@mikeyj14) June 6, 2017

And so Mike Johnson picked up House at the airport and then stopped to pick up his brother, who was nice enough to bring a pillow so House could get some shut-eye. The three of them made the 4-hour 15-minute drive to Green Bay’s airport, where House had stored his car. But their journey wasn’t over: House then invited them to Lambeau Field.

“It would’ve been cool just to get a picture with him there, but he was like, ‘Follow me to the stadium and I’ll sign some stuff for you,’ ” Chad Johnson told Demovsky. “We told him he didn’t need to do that, and he insisted. He has OTAs at 7:30 [a.m.], and here he is at 3:30 in the morning doing this. So he brought us over there, we got to go in the locker room. He signed some shoes and some gloves and let us take pictures with the Super Bowl trophies.”

This is not an isolated incident in Wisconsin. During his rookie season in 2013, Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo found that he did not have any cab fare left after a November trip to Western Union to send money back home to Greece. With game time approaching, the Greek Freak started running to the arena. He made it about a mile before a couple stopped and asked him if he was headed to Bradley Center for the Bucks’ game that night. Jane Gallop told the rest of the story to Brew Hoop later that season:

When he got in the car, I said “you need a winter jacket.” He said his credit card didn’t work & he’d sent all the money to his family in Greece. He thanked us over and over again for the ride. He was running from where he lives (“on Lake Drive,” he said). I got an autograph (in Greek!), but didn’t think to get a photo (I’m full of regret). Imagine a photo of all 6’10” of him in the back seat of my Honda Fit (incredibly small back seats)! We dropped him off at the BMOHBC and he said “Thanks, you really saved me!” I was so excited to have him in my car, that I didn’t even think to get a photo. I hope he now has a winter jacket and proper transportation.

There’s also the story of then-Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk shelling out $1,000 for a taxi from the Minneapolis airport to Green Bay after he, too, found himself stranded on the eve of OTAs in 2009. The Packers really have a thing for OTA punctuality, is the lesson here.

“It tells you about his commitment — both from our fans and Davon,” Packers Coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, per Demovsky. “He knows the importance of it. is so limited at this time of the year. …

“It’s important, especially when it’s an install day. You never want to miss an install day because you get it going with everyone and the adjustments, and this is the time of year when you can slow things down and teach it in a progression. I think Davon obviously showed the importance of being here.”