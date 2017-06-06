

John McEnroe shut down Margaret Court. (Getty Images)

As the “self-proclaimed commissioner of tennis,” John McEnroe took a moment the other day to serve up a blistering ace to Margaret Court concerning her homophobic comments about tennis players.

Last week, Court had stated that women’s tennis is “full of lesbians” and that there’s a “whole plot … to get the minds of the children.” She added, “That’s what Hitler did, that’s what Communism did — got the mind of the children.” It was too much for McEnroe, who delivered an expletive-laden rant in a Eurosport clip.

He jokes that he has traced her feelings to her 1973 Battle of the Sexes loss to Bobby Riggs, who went on to lose to Billie Jean King. Who happens to be gay. “Now I think I know where that hatred may come from. …

“Margaret Court is telling us, ‘Tennis is full of lesbians,’ ” McEnroe adds. “The way I see it, there are three options regarding this statement. Number one ― this is true, and who gives a [expletive]? Number two ― this is not true, and who should give a [expletive]? And number three ― this is half true, and should we really give a [expletive]?”

The comments by Court, the 74-year-old Australian tennis great who is now a Pentecostal pastor, caused an outcry and calls for Margaret Court Arena, site of the Australian Open in Melbourne, to be renamed before next year’s Grand Slam tournament. McEnroe proposed a different idea.

“Keep the name and when same-sex marriage becomes legal in Australia, I will personally call my good friend Elton John to host the biggest same-sex, mass wedding ceremony ever seen — in Margaret Court Arena,” he said. “Margaret, that’s just the kind of guy I am.”