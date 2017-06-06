

Former Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a game last month. (Michael Perez/Associated Press)

The last time the Philadelphia Phillies won more games than they lost was in 2011. With a record of 20-35 this season, the team still hasn’t found a way out of its rut, but it appears by signing center fielder Odubel Herrera to a five-year contract in December, the Phillies are hoping the 25-year-old can lead the team out of its six-year skid.

Of course, to do that, he’ll have to do better than a .243 batting average. Hall of Fame Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt, who does color commentary for the team on its home broadcasts, said there’s another issue with Herrera and his ability to lead — his less-than-fluent English.

“It’s a language barrier,” Schmidt told the 94WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia on Tuesday, after being asked whether Herrera’s a worthy player to build a team around.

“Because of that, I think he can’t be a guy that would sort of sit in a circle with four, five American players and talk about the game,” he continued. “Or try and learn about the game or discuss the inner workings of the game. Or come over to a guy and say, ‘Man, you gotta run that ball out.’ Just can’t be — because of the language barrier — that kind of a player.”

[Frank Robinson laments racial disparity in MLB as Indians unveil statue of him]

Schmidt also said Herrera’s “exuberance” limits his leadership abilities, as does his tendency to “irk the other team,” Schmidt added, referring to Herrera’s penchant for bat flipping.

Schmidt continued: “I think the fans love him. … I probably would hate him if I played against him because of his antics on the field, but he’s not afraid.”

His comments did not sit well with Phillies fans, including Tim Malcolm, who blogs for the fan site Phillies Nation.

“Schmidt’s comments are not only problematic, but are toxic and prejudiced,” Malcolm wrote Tuesday.

“Why can’t a Spanish-speaking player lead a baseball team? Does every leader on every baseball team automatically have to be an English-speaking, American-born guy?” Malcolm continued. “And his ‘antics?’ Why does the Spanish-speaking player have to be the role player who gets on everyone’s nerves?”

Fox MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal also took issue with Schmidt’s comment about Herrera’s English, noting it “has no place in the discussions.”

Rosenthal added in a tweet, “And not simply because Herrera speaks English. Latin Players are leaders on many clubs.” Rosenthal then tweeted what he called “a partial list” or such players.

Adrian Beltre. Carlos Beltran. Albert Pujols. Edinson Volquez. Robinson Cano. Jose Bautista. Miguel Cabrera. Sal Perez. Yadier Molina. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 6, 2017

This latest controversy echoes one from 2015 inspired by a USA Today report that found most bench-clearing brawls involved foreign players and that the majority of the clashes pitted white American-born players against foreign-born Latinos.

In place of Schmidt back then, former San Diego Padres pitcher Bud Norris, now of the Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim, blamed “a culture shock.”

“This is America’s game. This is America’s pastime, and over the last 10-15 years, we’ve seen a very big world influence in this game, which we as a union and as players appreciate. We’re opening this game to everyone that can play. However, if you’re going to come into our country and make our American dollars, you need to respect a game that has been here for over 100 years, and I think sometimes that can be misconstrued. There are some players that have antics, that have done things over the years that we don’t necessarily agree with.”

[With new diversity goals, MLB tries to change its image as an old [white] boys club]

He continued: “I understand you want to say it’s a cultural thing or an upbringing thing. But by the time you get to the big leagues, you better have a pretty good understanding of what this league is and how long it’s been around.”

No surprise, much like Schmidt’s comments Tuesday, Norris’s argument was also greeted with ire on Twitter, with many pointing out baseball’s history in many foreign country, including in much of Latin America, goes back far longer than MLB has been around.