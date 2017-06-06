

Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett is lifted up by Eugenio Suarez as he celebrates his four-homer game. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

Scooter Gennett entered Tuesday night with just 38 home runs in 1,637 major league at-bats spread over five seasons. The 5-10, 185-pound utility man, who was picked up by the Cincinnati Reds off waivers just before the season began, was also riding a 1-for-20 streak at the plate.

So naturally Gennett went 5 for 5, hit four home runs, including a grand slam, in Tuesday night’s game against the Cardinals. Oh, and he collected 10 RBI total in a record-setting performance that ranks among the greatest — and most unlikely — outbursts in MLB history.

Gennett. The best a man can hit. pic.twitter.com/ekgeeyqMe1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2017

Gennett became just the 17th MLB player with four home runs in a game, and he was the first to do so for the Reds, a franchise whose official records date back to 1900. Remarkably, he was the first for any MLB team to combine four home runs, 10 RBI and five hits in one game. Gennett’s exploits, including tying a team record for single-game RBI, came at the expense of the St. Louis Cardinals in a 13-1 rout, and the 27-year-old Cincinnati native was as amazed as everyone else.

“I never thought I’d hit four home runs in a game — ever,” Gennett said after the game. “But I’m blessed.”

Bench, Griffey, Morgan, Rose… Plenty of legends have worn a @Reds jersey, but @SGennett2 is the only one to hit four homers In a game. pic.twitter.com/xvq10wJ8BT — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) June 7, 2017

Great game for @Sgennett2 as well. First @Reds to hit FOUR HR in a game? Scooterrific! — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) June 7, 2017

The most recent four-homer game was submitted in 2012 by the Rangers’ Josh Hamilton, who victimized the Orioles, and it hadn’t happened in the National League since the Dodgers’ Shawn Green blasted the Brewers in 2002. Gennett joined the Cardinals’ Mark Whiten as the only players to do so while slugging a grand slam, and he became the seventh MLB player to hit his homers in four straight at-bats (per Baseball Almanac), this after he began his night with a first-inning single.

Gennett’s first name is Ryan, but he has gone by “Scooter” since childhood, when he adopted the moniker of his favorite “Muppets” character. He was drafted by the Brewers in 2009 and began his MLB career with four seasons for that organization, but Milwaukee waived Gennett this spring to make room for Jonathan Villar at second base.

Asked what he said to Gennett after Tuesday’s game, Reds Manager Bryan Price replied, “I didn’t say anything, I just gave him a hug. I said, ‘You’re unreal.’ … Everyone was just looking at him, like, ‘Holy cow, how did you just do that?’ ”