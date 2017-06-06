

Ohio State has somewhat big shoes to fill. (Nick Wass/AP File)

With the college basketball coaching carousel already shuttered for the year, Ohio State finds itself in something of a predicament as it looks to replace Thad Matta, who either was fired or stepped down Monday after 13 mostly successful seasons (it depends on whom you’re asking, really). On the one hand, the Buckeyes’ job should be one of the most coveted in the country, what with the program’s tradition and infrastructure — a new practice facility opened in 2013, and Ohio State plays its games at the Big Ten’s largest arena — and the conference’s TV-network reach. On the other hand, the nation’s top jobs already were filled soon after last season ended, meaning Ohio State may have to offer the world to get a big name.

Athletic Director Gene Smith does not plan on using a search firm, which Todd Jones of the Columbus Dispatch says is a sign that he plans to move quickly (he doesn’t really have much of a choice at this late date). Here’s a look at the coaches Ohio State could be targeting.

Chris Mack, Xavier

Pros: Plenty familiar with the state after eight seasons at the Cincinnati school (he also grew up in Ohio). Four Sweet 16 appearances and made the Elite Eight this past season. He’s making $1.4 million per season, and Ohio State could give him a huge salary bump without breaking the bank (not that it matters in Columbus). Matta came from Xavier, too, and that turned out pretty well.

Cons: It’s hard to think of many, to be honest. If Mack isn’t atop Smith’s shortlist, it would be a fairly large surprise. Indiana reportedly kicked the tires on Mack before deciding on Archie Miller (a former Matta assistant) to replace Tom Crean earlier this year. Mack also is a Xavier alum, however, and he seems to enjoy his time there (being a big fish in the top-heavy Big East pond also doesn’t hurt). Here’s what he had to say about all the attention he gets earlier this year:

“For me being from Cincinnati, my wife’s family being from Louisville, my parents go to every regular season game. “And Xavier has been so good to me, giving me the opportunity really from the get go when they didn’t have to give the head coaching position to an assistant coach. If I ever felt like Xavier couldn’t compete for a national championship, then it would be time to move on. But I don’t feel that way, especially with the change in leagues.”

There’s also the thinking that Mack is waiting for the Louisville job to open up (see the part about that being his wife’s home town in the above quote).

Tom Crean, between jobs

Pros: After stints at Indiana and Marquette, Crean likely is familiar with the Midwest. Took the Hoosiers from the depths of NCAA probation to three Sweet 16s and also has a Final Four appearance from his time at Marquette. Could thrive at a place where basketball isn’t the end-all, be-all, like it is in Bloomington.

Cons: Could never get the Hoosiers over the Sweet 16 hump despite good recruiting classes.

Chris Holtmann, Butler

Pros: Three NCAA tournaments in three seasons with the Bulldogs, including a No. 4 seed (the program’s highest ever) and a Sweet 16 this past season. Did all this while guiding Butler through its first years in the Big East, a step up from its former digs in the Horizon League and Atlantic 10.

Cons: Just signed a contract extension to remain at Butler, but that likely wouldn’t mean much if Ohio State came calling.

Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

Pros: Has four 30-win seasons at the helm of the Shockers plus the Final Four in 2013.

Cons: Where to start? He has a great team coming back next season and will get more notice thanks to the Shockers’ move to the American Athletic Conference. At more than $3 million annually, he’s already one of the nation’s highest-paid coaches and Ohio State might not want to give him much more than he’s making now. Plus, Marshall’s personality can rub people the wrong way.

Bob Huggins, West Virginia

Pros: A long-ago Buckeyes assistant who also has in-state head coaching experience at Akron and Cincinnati. Interviewed for the Buckeyes’ job in 1997. According to the Dispatch, would be interested in interviewing again.

Cons: He’ll be 64 by the time next season starts. Would he want to take on a rebuilding job when he has a pretty good thing going at West Virginia, his alma mater? Would Ohio State want that for its own program. Seems doubtful.

Buzz Williams, Virginia Tech

Pros: The conventional wisdom says Williams will one day return to the central part of the country when his time in Blacksburg ends. He’s just 44 and has a proven ability to turn things around (see the Hokies’ first NCAA tournament appearance in 10 seasons). A move to Ohio State would be an unquestionable step up.

Cons: Makes pretty good money to coach the Hokies, and one would assume it would take a sizable raise to get him to leave.

Long shots: Shaka Smart, Texas (has a great recruiting class coming in); Mick Cronin, Cincinnati (in-state and NCAA tournament experience but Ohio State has waged a cold war with Cincinnati for decades); Sean Miller, Arizona (Matta’s former top assistant probably will have the nation’s No. 1 preseason team); Billy Donovan, Brad Stevens, Fred Hoiberg (all three NCAA-turned-NBA coaches seem fairly comfortable where they are, though you never know).