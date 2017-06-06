

Can Al Pacino, left, pull off Joe Paterno on the screen? (AP Photo/Victoria Will, left, and Carolyn Kaster, File)

Variety reported Monday that Al Pacino will play the late Joe Paterno in an HBO movie that will focus on Paterno’s role in the sexual abuse scandal involving Jerry Sandusky, his longtime top assistant at Penn State.

Pacino, 77, first expressed interest in playing Paterno on the silver screen nearly five years ago, when his reps said he wanted to turn Joe Posnanski’s 2012 biography of the Penn State football coach into a movie. It will be the fourth time Pacino will portray a famous figure in an HBO film following his turns as attorney Roy Cohn, assisted-suicide advocate Jack Kevorkian and music producer/murderer Phil Spector. The Paterno film is set to be directed by Barry Levinson, who worked with Pacino on two of those films: “You Don’t Know Jack,” as producer, and “Phil Spector,” as executive producer. This will also be Pacino’s second go-round as a football coach; in 1999, he starred as fictional coach Tony D’Amato in Oliver Stone’s “Any Given Sunday.”

Penn State fired Paterno in November 2011, with one member of the school’s Board of Trustees saying at the time that Paterno either “knew about and swept it under the rug, or he didn’t ask enough questions.” Paterno passed away two months later of lung cancer at the age of 85, and a report issued after his death by former FBI director Louis Freeh concluded that Paterno and three top Penn State officials “failed to protect against a child sexual predator harming children for over a decade.”

Last month, the three former Penn State administrators either pleaded guilty or were found guilty of child endangerment in a Pennsylvania court. Each were sentenced to serve at least two months in jail for failing to alert law enforcement about a 2001 incident involving Sandusky and a boy in a campus shower, though a lawyer for former Penn State president Graham Spanier said he plans to appeal. In 2012, a jury found Sandusky guilty on 45 counts of sexual abuse that took place from 1994 to 2009; he was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, which effectively amounts to a life sentence.