It’s only natural that some think Sean Miller should be among the candidates to replace Thad Matta at Ohio State. Miller was Matta’s top assistant at Xavier in Cincinnati from 2001 to 2004 and took over the Musketeers when Matta left for the Buckeyes. He’s since returned Arizona to its place in the upper echelon of the college basketball world, with five Sweet 16s and three Elite Eights in his eight seasons in Tucson, but he hasn’t been able to get the Wildcats over their Final Four hump (they last reached the national semifinals in 2001).

Miller also is seen as something of a geographic fit. He hails from Beaver Falls, Pa., about three hours from Ohio State, and played college basketball at Pittsburgh. It all just seems to add up.

But in a chat with the Arizona Republic and AZCentral.com, newly installed Arizona President Robert Robbins made it pretty clear that he won’t simply let Miller walk.

“The Ohio State University is great university, but they are not going to get Coach Miller,” Robbins said. “They will have to come over me to get him, as the saying goes, over my dead body.”

Despite all the reasons listed above, Miller has a number of reasons to stay at Arizona. He received a contract extension through 2022 in February and has what many think will be the nation’s No. 1 team when the season starts later this year. Ohio State, meanwhile, has now gone two seasons without an NCAA tournament berth and will have to rebuild. There’s also the not-insignificant fact that Archie Miller, Sean’s younger brother, is now the coach at Indiana. Would the elder Miller want to coach against his younger brother every year?

Robbins hopes it never comes to that. He’s only been on the job since June 1 after the school’s Board of Regents was criticized for conducting a job search that was shrouded in secrecy and resulted in just one candidate: Robbins. It wouldn’t be good if the first thing anyone remembers about him is his failure to retain the school’s celebrated men’s basketball coach, especially when there are some in Tucson who are skeptical about Robbins’s hiring. Hence the “over my dead body” hyperbole.

“I just think he is a quality guy,” Robbins said of Miller. “I will do everything in my power to try to convince him to stay.”