

He looks pretty tired.

So, LeBron James, your team is down 2-0 to the Warriors in the NBA Finals and you’ve played the max postseason games for a record seventh straight season and you led the NBA in minutes played this season. You’re also 32 years old. Are you tired? You look tired.

To which James said Wednesday before Game 3: Pshhhhh.

"Do I look tired? I'm averaging a triple-double in the Finals. I'm pretty good." pic.twitter.com/W6WKOU2Fes — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 7, 2017

Yes, James is averaging a triple-double, but he’s also been outscored by 28-year-old Kevin Durant, 17-4, in the fourth quarter through two NBA Finals games. There’s also this:

Among those who played 5+ minutes, LeBron James was the slowest player on court in Game 2 (per https://t.co/8yBoMX1bFw’s SportVU tracking) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2017

There’s more: Bleacher Report crunched the numbers and found that James averaged 21.3 minutes in the first halves of Games 1 and 2, which is more than he averaged in any of the Cavs’ three previous playoff series this season. Overall for the playoffs, James’s field goal percentage (62.3 percent to 50.6 percent) and defensive rebounding percentage (23.7 percent to 17.8) have plummeted in the second half, a sign that perhaps he could use some help from the likes of Tristan Thompson (eight total rebounds through two games) and J.R. Smith (three total points).

Or he could keep piling up triple-doubles, to little effect beyond draining his legs.