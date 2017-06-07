

Kyle Busch loses a wheel after rushing a pit stop at Dover. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Time is of the essence when you’re a race car driver, but just because you’re in a rush doesn’t mean you can skimp on safety.

Kyle Busch and several members of his crew team learned this the hard way over the weekend when the No. 18 driver left his pit stop before his crew could fully tighten his left back wheel. This led to the wheel coming off midrace at Dover over the weekend, and now it’s earned Busch and three crew members from Joe Gibbs Racing a four-race suspension.

Along with Busch, NASCAR issued suspensions to crew chief Adams Stevens, tire carrier Kenny Barber and tire changer Jake Seminara for violating safety protocols. NASCAR said four races is the “mandatory minimum” under its penalty guidelines for this offense.

It was the second round of suspensions NASCAR doled out for that reason Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the auto-racing organization suspended three members of Chase Briscoe’s crew from Brad Keselowski Racing after they also failed to fully tighten a tire at a different event in Dover.

“We are disappointed in the penalty that Mike Hillman Jr. and members of our pit crew received following the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event in Dover,” Brad Keselowski Racing said in a statement (via USA Today). “We are currently considering our options under the appeal process outlined in the NASCAR rule book. Buddy Sisco will serve as Chase Briscoe’s crew chief in the interim.”

Joe Gibbs Racing has not said whether it plans to appeal Busch’s suspension, which if upheld would mean he’ll miss this weekend’s even at Pocono, as well as events at Michigan, Iowa and Daytona.

Joe Gibbs Racing, however, may have hinted at a planned appeal by posting the car Busch is supposed to drive Saturday on social media.

Busch currently sits in fourth place in the Sprint Cup Series with 416 points. Martin Truex Jr. leads the standings with 545 points.