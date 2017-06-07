

The Lakers promise that LaVar Ball will not intrude on Lonzo Ball’s career. (Michael Owen Baker/AP)

How, exactly, does one handle a problem like LaVar Ball, the man who has single-handedly raised over-involved parenting to new levels? That’s the question facing Luke Walton and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are the team Ball has targeted for his talented son, Lonzo, who will be a top pick in the June 22 NBA draft, and Lonzo will work out for the team Wednesday in Los Angeles. Walton, who just finished his first season as the Lakers’ head coach and admits he has “a very outspoken father myself,” says he would have a firm grasp on the situation and that there would be no problems.

“We’re in the NBA, to me, that’s not an issue. Parents are always gonna have their opinions. They’re gonna be outspoken at times,” he said on “The Jim Rome Show.” “As you know, Jim, I have a very outspoken father myself. It doesn’t bother me. If we were to draft him, we’re gonna coach him. He’s gonna be part of our team. He’s gonna be part of our family. And we’ll go from there.

“This is the NBA. We’ll keep the team where it needs to be. We’ll not let outside things like that influence us on whether or not we pick the kid.”

Walton joked that LaVar was welcome to join Lonzo at a Lakers dinner Tuesday night, although it is not clear whether he did.

“If he wanted to come to the dinner. I think the workout is something that we’ll keep the doors closed on, but the dinner, I think he would definitely make the dinner more entertaining,” Walton said.

That’s one way to put it.

If his personal history is any guide, LaVar shouldn’t be a problem. Steve Alford, Lonzo’s coach at UCLA, told the Los Angeles Times that the father was around the team “zero.” He was “never at practice, never at practice. Never called me.”

The Lakers say LaVar will not factor into the decision whether to use their No. 2 pick on Lonzo.

“I am aware of some of the comments of Lonzo’s dad, and I think he’s someone who’s passionate about his son,” Jeanie Buss, the Lakers controlling owner, told the Times. “I admire that. In my long history there was a time when I was heavily involved in tennis promotion, so I dealt with a lot of the tennis players’ parents. Their commitment to their kids rivals LaVar Ball’s connection to his own children.”

Jerry West, the Lakers’ Hall of Famer, as well as a former coach and general manager of the team, told “The Dan Patrick Show” that “I don’t even like to talk about his dad. I’d rather talk about the kid. His dad, to me — I wouldn’t want a father like that, to be honest with you. Because I think he puts added pressure on his kid. You know he loves his kid. You know that. But it should be about his kids, not about him.” West now works for the Golden State Warriors, luckily.

More importantly, Lakers President Magic Johnson has praised LaVar’s parenting and says he would have “no problem” with him, comparing his parenting to that of Kris Jenner, mother to the Kardashians.

“Look, the Kardashians, we didn’t say that the mom was bad, and she made them a lot of money, right?” he said last month. “She’s bragged on her daughters, and I think it’s the same here. He’s just saying, ‘Hey, my son is great,’ and there’s nothing bad with that.”

LaVar has gobbled sports headlines this year for saying that Lonzo is better than Steph Curry, that he was so good he would have “killed” Michael Jordan in one-on-one play back in his “heyday,” that Lonzo and his two younger brothers would command a $1 billion collective shoe deal. He also has marketed a nearly $500 sneaker under his Big Baller Brand and a “Stay in Yo Lane” shirt and stated that too many “white guys” on the Bruins’ roster kept the squad from advancing in the NCAA tournament. So far, he hasn’t landed a reality show, but stay tuned.

He also has predicted/commanded that Lonzo is “going to be a Laker.”

“I’m going to keep talking about it,” he told ESPN, “until it happens.”