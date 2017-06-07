

LeBron James’s low salary (compared to European soccer money) might be what’s holding him back from taking the top spot on Forbes’s annual list. (Photos by European Pressphoto Agency and Reuters)

LeBron James may not be the richest athlete alive, but he moved one spot closer to catching Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo when he overtook Barcelona striker Lionel Messi for the No. 2 spot on Forbes’s annual list, which was released Wednesday.

“James’ salary jumped $8 million this year and his off-court income is up slightly to $55 million,” the magazine said, noting he traded old sponsorship deals with Samsung and Tencent for more lucrative ones with Intel and Verizon.

“Other sponsors include Nike, Coca-Cola, Beats by Dre and Kia Motor,” Forbes added, and, “his business empire is growing through his production company, SpringHill Entertainment. He is also part of an investment group in the fast-growing Blaze Pizza chain with 17 franchises in Chicago and South Florida.”

In total, James earned $86.2 million, just about $5 million shy of Ronaldo’s earnings of $93 million, of which $58 million came from salary and bonuses.

This obviously leaves the door open for the Cleveland Cavaliers star to one day top the list, however, that will very much depend on the next NBA collective bargaining agreement and whether television broadcast deals continue to rise in a volatile market.

Messi, meanwhile, dropped a spot this year earning a paltry (yeah, right) $80 million, $53 million of which came from salary and bonuses.

Tennis legend Roger Federer and his $64 million earnings came in fourth place on the list, and Kevin Durant and his $60.6 million came in fifth, just like last year.

Here is how the top 20 shook out.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer, $93 million, $58 million from salary/bonuses

2. LeBron James, basketball, $86.2 million, $31.2 million from salary/bonuses

3. Lionel Messi, soccer, $80 million, $53 million from salary/bonuses

4. Roger Federer, tennis, $64 million, $6 million from salary/bonuses

5. Kevin Durant, basketball, $60.6 million, $26.2 million from salary/bonuses

6. (tie) Rory McIlroy, golf, $50 million, $16 million from salary/bonuses

6. (tie) Andrew Luck, football, $50 million, $47 million from salary/bonuses

8. Steph Curry, basketball, $47.3 million, $12.3 million from salary/bonuses

9. James Harden, basketball, $46.6 million, $26.6 million from salary/bonuses

10. Lewis Hamilton, auto racing, $46 million, $38 million from salary/bonuses

11. Drew Brees, football, $45.3 million, $31.3 million from salary/bonuses

12. Phil Mickelson, golf, $43.5 million, $3.5 million from salary/bonuses

13. Russell Westbrook, basketball, $38.6 million, $26.6 million from salary/bonuses

14. Sebastian Vettel, auto racing, $38.5 million, $38 million from salary/bonuses

15. Damian Lillard, basketball, $38.4 million, $24.4 million from salary/bonuses

16. Novak Djokovic, tennis, $37.6 million, $9.6 million from salary/bonuses

17. Tiger Woods, golf, $37.1 million, $107,000 from salary/bonuses

18. Neymar, soccer, $37 million, $15 million from salary/bonuses

19. Dwyane Wade, basketball, $36.2 million, $23.2 million from salary/bonuses

20. Fernando Alonso, auto racing, $36 million, $34 million from salary/bonuses