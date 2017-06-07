

What are those?! (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It’s fair to assume that Wednesday’s workout for the Lakers was important to Lonzo Ball and his family. The Los Angeles native’s outspoken (to say the least) father, LaVar Ball, has repeatedly insisted that his son will, in fact be a Laker, and they went so far as to tell the Celtics, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, that he would not work out for them.

[LaVar Ball will not be allowed to attend Lonzo’s workout with the Lakers, Luke Walton says]

So Ball surely wanted everything to go perfectly Wednesday in front of his idol, Magic Johnson, and the rest of the Lakers’ brain trust. Which brings us to the shoes he was wearing, which happened to be from James Harden’s signature Adidas line.

Wait, doesn’t Ball have his own signature shoe? The one produced by his own family’s company, Big Baller Brand? You know, the one for which the Balls are asking the mere sum of $495?

Lonzo Ball works out for the Lakers in the adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Disruptor" @shahanLA pic.twitter.com/y8uIUUiNMb — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) June 7, 2017

Interesting that Lonzo Ball wore the Hardens and not the ZO2s to work out for the Lakers. 🤔 (And yes, that's Lamar Odom in the background.) A post shared by Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Ball reportedly wore the Harden Adidas shoes frequently during his stellar freshman season at UCLA, which had a contract with that company, so in that context, it makes sense that he’d want to stick with something with which he felt comfortable. As some, including ESPN sports-business reporter Darren Rovell, pointed out Wednesday, Ball’s shoe, the ZO2, has not hit the marketplace yet.

In fact, those who order it at the Big Baller Brand website must wait until Nov. 24 before it’s shipped. But … really, he wants others to plunk down an essentially unheard-of amount for his sneakers, but he himself won’t wear them during one of the most important hoops sessions of his life?

[Magic Johnson says ‘Showtime’ Lakers ‘would probably sweep’ these Warriors]

It’s not like Ball has to wait until Thanksgiving to get his own pair. He wore them in a video released in early May, one that announced their arrival, and he is shown playing basketball in them. Later in the video, Ball goes for a run in his ZO2s, so one would assume that even if he was wearing prototypes, they were still capable of performing the basic functions of sneakers, and that was over a month ago.

Ball has said that he will wear his shoes in the NBA, and obviously, he hasn’t even been drafted yet, so there’s still plenty of time to keep that promise. But Wednesday represented not just his first visible step into the NBA, but an audition for his dream job, and the fact that Mr. ZO2 himself chose another brand of sneaker is, at the least, a very bad look for Big Baller Brand.

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, but the images from the Lakers’ practice facility Wednesday could have the opposite effect. That is, they could convince some would-be buyers that if Ball didn’t find his own shoes worth wearing, then they are hardly worth half a thousand bucks.