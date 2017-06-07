

Time for Novak Djokovic to take a break from tennis? (Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images)

The Guardian called his performance “appalling.” In his TV commentary, John McEnroe described it as “Tank City.” And in a match that quickly got away from him Wednesday, second-seeded defending champion Novak Djokovic was bounced out of the French Open in the quarterfinals by sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0, marking the first time since 2010 that the 12-time Grand Slam winner had failed to make it to the semifinals at Roland Garros.

.@ThiemDomi downs defending champion Djokovic to reach the #RG17 SFs!

Dominic Thiem fait tomber le champion en titre ! pic.twitter.com/U9iKJWbT7k — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2017

“It’s amazing for me. Before I had a 0-5 head-to-head against him. It was a dream,” Thiem said afterward, per the Guardian. “It was a little bit tricky today, there was wind and it was colder than previous days. It’s amazing how difficult it is to go deep in a Grand Slam because you have to play the best guys round after round and it’s not getting easier on Friday.”

Thiem, who also advanced to the final four at Roland Garros last year, will face nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. The Austrian, ranked seventh in the world, is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this year, sweeping him in the Rome quarterfinals last month. He followed that up with a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Djokovic, making Wednesday’s result all the more stunning.

It was a dreadful debut for Djokovic’s pairing with Andre Agassi, whom he took on as coach after his loss in the Rome final to 20-year-old Alexander Zverev Jr. Djokovic had 35 unforced errors and looked “like he doesn’t want to be on the court,” McEnroe said on TV during the third set, which lasted all of 20 minutes. He hadn’t been bageled in a Grand Slam set since 2005 and hadn’t lost in straight sets in a major since his three-set loss to Andy Murray in the 2013 Wimbledon final. With the loss, Djokovic will drop to No. 3 in the world rankings, the first time since 2011 that he hasn’t been either No. 1 or No. 2.

Afterward, he said it was all about the first set, not the final one.

“It’s hard to comment on the third set. Nothing was going my way. Just a pretty bad set,” he told reporters. “All in all, it was decided in the first set. I tried, I lost that crucial break at the beginning of the second and he started serving better. He deserved to win. He was definitely the better player today. I guess he made it difficult. He has really heavy spin and he can play very quick. He has an all-round game. You can easily lose the rhythm, especially from the backhand corner. It was not there for me.”

Djokovic, whose lone tournament win this season came at the Qatar Open in January, also isn’t ruling out a break from tennis.

Asked if he wanna take a break from tennis:"Trust me,I'm thinking about many things right now".Wow.Novak adds "But I have responsibilities" — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) June 7, 2017

Is Djokovic considering a break? Doesn't rule it out but doesn't know. "We'll see" he says #RG17 — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) June 7, 2017

“I know that but I’m working on my game and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “This is a whole new situation for me, not winning any big tournaments, so it’s not something that has never happened for any other player. All the big players go through it. You have to learn your lessons and get through it stronger. It’s a big challenge, but I’m up for it.”