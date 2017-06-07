

Pay the man. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Fact No. 1: Over the past three NFL seasons, there have been 10 instances of a wide receiver putting up at least 91 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches. In three of those instances, that wide receiver was the Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.

Fact No. 2: Beckham is scheduled to make only $1.8 million in base salary this season and $8.4 million next season, the last two years of his rookie deal.

Fact No. 3: Beckham has not attended any of the Giants’ voluntary workouts this offseason.

These three facts are all related, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter: He’s reporting that Beckham’s absence is directly tied to his desire for a new contract, which he and the Giants can negotiate now that he’s spent three years in the league.

Schefter went even further than that Tuesday during an ESPN radio appearance, saying that Beckham shouldn’t show up for organized team activities, the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins next week or even training camp until he gets a new deal. Fansided wrote it all up and tweeted it out, and Beckham seemed to notice:





When the Giants will accede to Beckham’s so-far-unspoken demand for a new deal remains unknown — officially, they have him under contract until after the 2018 season — but at a town hall event on Tuesday night, team co-owner John Mara said something will eventually get done to make Beckham happy.

Fan asks John Mara if #NYG talked long-term deal on @OBJ_3. Not yet, but: "Obviously we want him to be a Giant for the rest of his career." — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 6, 2017

He’ll have to. Beckham’s salary is ridiculously low for a top-flight NFL wide receiver. The Steelers’ Antonio Brown, who has reached the 91/1,300/10 threshold described above twice over the past three seasons, is the league’s top-paid wide receiver at $17 million annually after he signed a new deal earlier this year that netted him a $19 million signing bonus. Dez Bryant, Demaryius Thomas, Julio Jones and A.J. Green, meanwhile, all take in at least $14 million per season. Of those four, only Thomas is a member of the 91/1,300/10 club, reaching those totals in 2014.

For now, though, the two sides don’t have to do anything, though next week will be telling. Last month, Beckham told the NFL Network that he would “for sure” be at the Giants’ mandatory minicamp next week, and a source told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan that the team expects him to show up. But if he doesn’t, you’ll know why.