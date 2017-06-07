

MLB is looking into allegations against Derek Norris of the Rays. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris has denied abuse claims by his former fiancee, allegations that are under investigation by Major League Baseball.

Kristen Eck wrote that she was “physically and mentally abused” by Norris in a detailed Instagram post in which she does not name Norris. However, past interviews had linked the two and Norris said he would “go above and beyond to assist” in the investigation.

“First, I want to be absolutely clear that abuse of any form, is completely unacceptable,” Norris said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times. “Allegations regarding this issue are a very serious matter and should not be taken lightly under any circumstances. That being said, in this circumstance, the comments made by my ex-fiancee could not be further from the truth. I have NEVER been physically or emotionally abusive towards her, or anyone else in my life. I plan to go above and beyond to assist MLB with their investigation into this matter.”

Eck posted her comments alongside a photo in which she is holding the book “Watching Baseball Smarter.” She writes in part that a year ago she “left the person I thought I was going to marry. I had beautiful moments with a man and I fell in love with a sense of humor and authentic soul that I wanted to spend my life with. I also was physically and emotionally abused by this beautiful man. He gave me a lifestyle most people only dreamed of, but it came at a price. I am forever thankful for the joy, love and laughter he shared with me. I am also forever grateful for the darkness I experienced. Because of that, today is more full of light than I would have ever expected.”

The Rays in a statement said they were taking the allegations very seriously and promised to fully cooperate with the commissioner’s office. Major League Baseball and the players union agreed to a policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse in August 2015. It stipulates that the commissioner’s office will investigate all allegations. ESPN first reported that the allegations against Norris are under investigation.

Norris, 28, signed with the Rays earlier this spring after being released by the Washington Nationals. He previously played for Oakland and San Diego.