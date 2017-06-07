Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris has denied abuse claims by his former fiancee, allegations that are under investigation by Major League Baseball.
Kristen Eck wrote that she was “physically and mentally abused” by Norris in a detailed Instagram post in which she does not name Norris. However, past interviews had linked the two and Norris said he would “go above and beyond to assist” in the investigation.
“First, I want to be absolutely clear that abuse of any form, is completely unacceptable,” Norris said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times. “Allegations regarding this issue are a very serious matter and should not be taken lightly under any circumstances. That being said, in this circumstance, the comments made by my ex-fiancee could not be further from the truth. I have NEVER been physically or emotionally abusive towards her, or anyone else in my life. I plan to go above and beyond to assist MLB with their investigation into this matter.”
Eck posted her comments alongside a photo in which she is holding the book “Watching Baseball Smarter.” She writes in part that a year ago she “left the person I thought I was going to marry. I had beautiful moments with a man and I fell in love with a sense of humor and authentic soul that I wanted to spend my life with. I also was physically and emotionally abused by this beautiful man. He gave me a lifestyle most people only dreamed of, but it came at a price. I am forever thankful for the joy, love and laughter he shared with me. I am also forever grateful for the darkness I experienced. Because of that, today is more full of light than I would have ever expected.”
Four years ago I went back to school to get my degree, shortly after, I moved across the country for love. Three years ago I was engaged. Two years ago I was planning a wedding. And one year ago I left the person I thought I was going to marry. I had beautiful moments with a man and I fell in love with a sense of humor and authentic soul that I wanted to spend my life with. I also was physically and emotionally abused by this beautiful man. He gave me a lifestyle most people only dreamed of, but it came at a price. I am forever thankful for the joy, love and laughter he shared with me. I am also forever grateful for the darkness I experienced. Because of that, today is more full of light than I would have ever expected. When I left I had $300 to my name, I had no access to money, I had no access to cars and was only given the courtesy to remove my items from our home. When I left, he and his family made sure I had nothing. But, that is far from true. I had my life, I had my family, I had my friends and I had the fight and heart that has been in me since I was a little girl. With the help of a stranger I met in an airport I was given the strength to get on my feet and fight to rebuild my life. I sold what "materialistic" items I was able to take with me in order to fly to San Diego and live until I could find a job. I found a job, I found a place to live and I found myself. As I sit here, shaking, scared to share a small glimpse of the last year of my life I can't help but let tears fall down my cheeks. I just finished my last day of my school. I am officially a college graduate, living in my dream city, working for a great company, teaching yoga and more importantly I am free of anxiety and surrounded by the love, support, grace and kindness of my friends and family and strangers and the world. Thank you to everybody who listened to me vent. Thank you to those who held me as I cried for hours. Thank you for those that didn't judge my nightmares. Thank you to those who supported my dreams. Thank you to those who encouraged me when I could finally laugh again. Thank you to those who gave advice. Thank you to those who didn't speak and were just there.
The Rays in a statement said they were taking the allegations very seriously and promised to fully cooperate with the commissioner’s office. Major League Baseball and the players union agreed to a policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse in August 2015. It stipulates that the commissioner’s office will investigate all allegations. ESPN first reported that the allegations against Norris are under investigation.
Norris, 28, signed with the Rays earlier this spring after being released by the Washington Nationals. He previously played for Oakland and San Diego.