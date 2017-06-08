

Does J.R. Smith know something we don’t? Eh, probably not. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sure, it doesn’t look good for the Cavaliers, who need to become the first team in NBA playoff history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. But Cleveland fans can take heart from a message posted on J.R. Smith’s Twitter account just moments after Wednesday’s 118-113 loss to the Warriors: “Cavs in 7.”

JR Smith letting the henny tweet for him pic.twitter.com/kl0bxmaUQq — killa jake (@chiIIjake) June 8, 2017

Sure, Smith deleted the tweet a few minutes later, but what a bold prediction! However, the 31-year-old swingman told a journalist that his account had been “hacked,” although he admitted that “he likes what the hacker was thinking.”

Hey, it’s not like the Cavaliers have never beaten the Warriors in seven games, or staged an unprecedented rally to do so. Why, it was just last year that Cavs Coach Ty Lue received a congratulatory presidential phone call, one that came with a request to tell Smith to put a shirt on.

On the other hand … um, sorry, but it’s not going to happen. Coming back from 3-1 down, with a Game 3 win on which to build, is not at all like making up a 3-0 deficit, and let’s not forget that last year’s Golden State squad a) saw Draymond Green suspended for a pivotal Game 5, b) featured a physically limited Stephen Curry and c) did not have Kevin Durant.

Just to give a sense of the height of the mountain that LeBron James and Co. now have to scale, NBA teams are 0-126 after falling behind 3-0. Still, if Cleveland fans want to cling to some hope, the Cavs, and Smith in particular, gave a much better accounting of themselves than they had in Games 1 and 2.

James and Kyrie Irving lived up to their superstar billing with outings of 39 and 38 points respectively, but Smith proved the best of the supporting cast. Actually, that wasn’t hard to do, given that he scored 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while the rest of the roster combined for 20 points while hitting just four of 24 shots.

Smith had been a non-factor in the Finals, having not made a basket since scoring the first points of Game 1, but hacked or not, he finally got his act together Wednesday. If some of his fellow Cavs (James and Irving aside, of course) can do the same on Friday, well, they’ll almost certainly still lose the series, but at least they will have averted a scenario many are now predicting: “Warriors in 4.”